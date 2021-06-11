Brenda LeckieBrenda Campbell Leckie, 78, of Statesville passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Brenda was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Her husband, Bill, children and grandchildren invite her friends and loved ones to celebrate her life at Providence United Methodist Church, Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m. The family asks friends and loved ones to join them in the Providence UMC Fellowship Hall immediately following the service to share our happiest memories of Brenda.Troutman Funeral Home