Brenda Leckie
Brenda Leckie

Brenda Campbell Leckie, 78, of Statesville passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Brenda was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Her husband, Bill, children and grandchildren invite her friends and loved ones to celebrate her life at Providence United Methodist Church, Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m. The family asks friends and loved ones to join them in the Providence UMC Fellowship Hall immediately following the service to share our happiest memories of Brenda.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Providence United Methodist Church
NC
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
