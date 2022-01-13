Menu
Brenda Logan
Brenda Logan

Brenda Faye Rhyne Logan, 77, began her eternal journey in Heaven with her dearly missed family and the lord, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Born April 29, 1944, to the late John B. Rhyne and Clara Broyhill Rhyne Christy, Brenda was one of six siblings.

She was known for her heart of gold and lively spirit. She loved an ice-cold Dr. Pepper, sweet tea, Krispy Kreme donuts, Olive Garden, and Carolina Blue. Her absolute favorite thing was spending a day with her grandchildren.

Brenda is survived by her pride and joys, three children, sons, Curtis Logan (Deborah), Brian Logan (Cheryl), and daughter, Tammye Logan York (Paul). In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren, the joy of her life, Jamie (David), Morgan, Amber, Krystal, Jessica (Tyler) Jeremy (Taylor), Jeffrey, Jenni, and Brittany. She was fortunate enough to be survived by 11 great-grandchildren as well. Brenda is also survived by her brother-in-law, Roger Logan (Terri); and sister-in-law Bobbie (Herman). Furthermore, she is survived by her beloved sister, Hazel Couick; brother, Johnny Rhyne (Joyce); and several nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Logan; her brothers, Harold Rhyne, and Eugene Rhyne (Johnsie); her sister, Helen Burdette (Charles); a baby sister; her father; and her beloved mother, Clara. She was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Brenda Coffey, and brothers-in-law, Howard Couick, Clyde Logan, Paul Logan (Cheryl), Michael Logan, and Ray Logan.

Born in Stony Point in 1944, Brenda moved to Newport News, Va., with her husband, eldest son, and daughter. She had one more child, her youngest son, and dedicated her life to ensuring they were well taken care of and loved. The best title she was ever given was Granny. She made sure to help raise all her grandchildren. She took them to school, cared for them when they were sick, and always made sure they were well fed, and cared for, knowing that she loved them. Words can't describe how much she will be missed, but we know her heart is fulfilled and she couldn't be happier being in Heaven with her family.

A viewing will be held at R.H Hayden Funeral Home, Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m., for all to come and remember her sweet, fiery spirit. A viewing, followed by a graveside service, will be held at New Sterling A.R.P. Church in her hometown, Stony Point, Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Sterling A.R.P. Church, 580 New Sterling Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Viewing
6:00p.m.
Jan
15
Viewing
1:00p.m.
New Sterling ARP Church
Stony Point, NC
Jan
15
Graveside service
New Sterling ARP Church
Stony Point, NC
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May you all find peace at this difficult time.
Brian McKeown
Friend
January 13, 2022
I love and miss you so much granny. I’m gonna be sure to have a dr. Pepper with some Olive Garden for you ❤
Morgan
Grandchild
January 12, 2022
