Brenda Sherrill SmithBrenda Sherrill Smith, 79, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home.She was born May 6, 1942, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Clyde T. Sherrill and Helen Lippard Sherrill. Also preceding her in death is her beloved husband, Larry Eugene Smith; and brother, Tim Sherrill.Brenda was a true plant whisperer, her green thumb and love for flowers was evident in her yard throughout the years. She was a giving and selfless person that gave to those in need. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, she loved to travel, spend time and be in the company of those she loved.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Randy Eugene Smith and wife, Kim, Renee Smith Woodcock and husband, Ray, Tommy Smith and Lee Smith; grandchildren, Cameron Ayers (Ashley), BreAnna Williams (Dwayne), Alexis Smith, Lee Smith Jr., Eric Smith, Hope Woodcock (Michael) and Brittany Williams (Austin); brother, Robin Sherrill; sisters, Shelby Dishman, Judy Rankhorn (Gary) and Dyeanne Maze; special friend, Roger Pennington; and numerous other loving family and friends.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E Front St. in Statesville. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m., in Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.Nicholson Funeral Home