Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Sherrill Smith
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Brenda Sherrill Smith

Brenda Sherrill Smith, 79, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home.

She was born May 6, 1942, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Clyde T. Sherrill and Helen Lippard Sherrill. Also preceding her in death is her beloved husband, Larry Eugene Smith; and brother, Tim Sherrill.

Brenda was a true plant whisperer, her green thumb and love for flowers was evident in her yard throughout the years. She was a giving and selfless person that gave to those in need. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, she loved to travel, spend time and be in the company of those she loved.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Randy Eugene Smith and wife, Kim, Renee Smith Woodcock and husband, Ray, Tommy Smith and Lee Smith; grandchildren, Cameron Ayers (Ashley), BreAnna Williams (Dwayne), Alexis Smith, Lee Smith Jr., Eric Smith, Hope Woodcock (Michael) and Brittany Williams (Austin); brother, Robin Sherrill; sisters, Shelby Dishman, Judy Rankhorn (Gary) and Dyeanne Maze; special friend, Roger Pennington; and numerous other loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E Front St. in Statesville. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m., in Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Jan
10
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lisa White
January 10, 2022
Loved just knowing you and working with you and I so enjoyed our girls night out You will be sadly missed and to the family my condolences.
Debbie
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results