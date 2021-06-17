"Hey Brian, I'm your new sister...Marie-Anne," I say to him upon our meeting for the first time. It was just before our parents wedding. I'm an only child so my mom marrying your dad instantly made me a sister, aunt, daughter and so much more. Fast forward to their rehearsal dinner... tee, hee, hee, heeee...I pull a big sister move. Yep, I make you blush - a hard core blush. Your dad warned me you were Eore-the-donkey quiet and shy. Naturally, I HAD to shine a spotlight you and as many times as I could. I called you "baldie" while petting your head at the family luncheon, sound effects included. "Oh, you won't dance with me at this wedding?...we-he-he-hell...think again, bro. One second." I meander to the mic, make an announcement that my new brother Brian Bowersox wants to start the reception's dance party! Whoot, whoot! Let's raise the roof, ya'll! You shot me a dirty look. But, you played along graciously. I know you had fun with my antics because you'd smirk your smirk. I didn't know you well, then. However, I knew from minute one you'd be a cool cat - "Eore-esque" or not. Next, our sister Jennifer's wedding. Our family is together again, ready to celebrate! You knew I was out to get you. Amy knew I was out to get you. Caroline and Elyssa knew I was out to get you. *insert villanouse kackle* You're SOOOO easy to fluster. You're genuinely kind. You're a good brother who welcomed me, this stranger, with open arms and a sense of humor. Thank you, Brian. Thank you for being a part of my memories. Thank you for leaving your mark in my minds eye. I'm sad our time together on Earth was cut short. You can bet that I'll bug you again. I'll track you down in Heaven, knock your halo to the side and pat your bald head again...sound effects included, baldie. Lots of love and Godspeed, Marie-Anne

Marie-Anne R Emrich Family June 18, 2021