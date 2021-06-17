Menu
Brian Scot Bowersox
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Brian Scot Bowersox

August 10, 1971 - June 16, 2021

Brian Scot Bowersox, 49, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Brian was born in Meadville, Penn., Aug. 10, 1971, to William Charles Bowersox and the late Carole Janae Bowersox.

Brian was a 1990 graduate of Grove City High School in Grove City, Pa. After high school Brian enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served for eight years, four years active duty and four years reserves. After leaving the Army, Brian worked at Reznor Heating Manufacturers in Mercer, Pa. In 1998, Brian and his family moved to Statesville. Brian worked for Bendel Corporation in Charlotte, as a welder for 10 years. In 2009, Brian started working for Wanzyl-Technibilt in Newton, as a lead set up operator for robots as well as a welder.

Brian enjoyed the outdoors, watching sports, especially soccer. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his wife and children, exploring state parks and trail walking.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Amy Bowersox; son, Deven Bowersox (Abagail); daughter, Carolyn Bowersox (Nolan) and daughter, Elyssa Bowersox; grandchildren, Ellie Mash and Camden Bowersox; father, William Bowersox (Maricarmen); brother, Kevin Bowersox; sister, Jennifer Green (Shawn); father and mother-in-law, John and Marilyn Griffin; brother-in-law, David Grimm (Marcy); sister-in-law, Shari King; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Emrich and brother-in-law, Brian Griffin; and many aunts and uncles as well as several nieces and nephews, additionally wonderful friends and neighbors.

Visitation is being held Friday, June 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home in Statesville.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
17 Entries
Dear Brian, I got to know you during the weekend of Jen's wedding. The one memory of you I remember the most was when it was time for me to leave for the airport right after the Sunday brunch. I came up to you to say goodbye, and you responded with a "Yeah, yeah yeah...". I found out from Jen later that you hated to say goodbyes. Jen and I had a good chuckle about it. Knowing that you hated saying goodbye, I'll just have this to say... "Yeah, yeah, yeah." Rest in Peace, Brian. - Esther
Esther W.
Friend
June 20, 2021
Amy and Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May God hold you tight during this difficult time.
Jim and Debbie Feldmiller
Family
June 18, 2021
We shared so much over the years you and I Brian. A room, sports, bruises, long, long lectures under the clock in the dinning room, and stories. Oooh did you get me to do stupid things. I'm sure you had me tag along more than you would have really wanted at times, but I never felt unwanted or a burden to you. It's amazing how life changes and changes us. I went from being your shadow to you being the sun on my shoulders. Love you brother forever and always.
Kevin Bowersox
Family
June 18, 2021
We were so very sorry to hear about Brian. We cannot image how difficult this time is for all of you. We know that our words cannot take away the sorrow that you feel, but we hope that you can find comfort in the beautiful memories that you have made with one another. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time. Jason, Nate, Nick and Casey Timm
Casey Timm
June 18, 2021
"Hey Brian, I'm your new sister...Marie-Anne," I say to him upon our meeting for the first time. It was just before our parents wedding. I'm an only child so my mom marrying your dad instantly made me a sister, aunt, daughter and so much more. Fast forward to their rehearsal dinner... tee, hee, hee, heeee...I pull a big sister move. Yep, I make you blush - a hard core blush. Your dad warned me you were Eore-the-donkey quiet and shy. Naturally, I HAD to shine a spotlight you and as many times as I could. I called you "baldie" while petting your head at the family luncheon, sound effects included. "Oh, you won't dance with me at this wedding?...we-he-he-hell...think again, bro. One second." I meander to the mic, make an announcement that my new brother Brian Bowersox wants to start the reception's dance party! Whoot, whoot! Let's raise the roof, ya'll! You shot me a dirty look. But, you played along graciously. I know you had fun with my antics because you'd smirk your smirk. I didn't know you well, then. However, I knew from minute one you'd be a cool cat - "Eore-esque" or not. Next, our sister Jennifer's wedding. Our family is together again, ready to celebrate! You knew I was out to get you. Amy knew I was out to get you. Caroline and Elyssa knew I was out to get you. *insert villanouse kackle* You're SOOOO easy to fluster. You're genuinely kind. You're a good brother who welcomed me, this stranger, with open arms and a sense of humor. Thank you, Brian. Thank you for being a part of my memories. Thank you for leaving your mark in my minds eye. I'm sad our time together on Earth was cut short. You can bet that I'll bug you again. I'll track you down in Heaven, knock your halo to the side and pat your bald head again...sound effects included, baldie. Lots of love and Godspeed, Marie-Anne
Marie-Anne R Emrich
Family
June 18, 2021
Brian, You have been like a son to me, like I wish I had. I will miss you and your sense of humor. At the wedding we joked and made believe that we had a predance tradition of the TANGO. We joked and laughed as you danced with a carnation in your mouth. You played it beautifully. That will always be a special memory for me. I know you are in a better place and will never be forgotten by me. Love always, Maricarmen
Maricarmen Bowersox
Family
June 18, 2021
Amy, family and all who loved Brian, Our words cannot begin to express the sorrow and sadness we feel at the loss of Brian. Our hearts ache for you and with you. We are praying one day your heavy hearts can be lightened by the wonderful memories you share. Aunt Lori and family
Lori Danielson
June 18, 2021
Tom and Kathy Green
June 18, 2021
Brian, I have watched you grow from a child to man. And as you became a husband, father and grandfather. You were a wonderful son and inspired me to try to be better by your example. There will always be a place in my heart for you. As long as I live you will live within me and not be forgotten. Love Always Dad
Bill Bowersox
Family
June 18, 2021
So very sorry he always had a good story. To tell love uncle Jeff / Aunt Sandy
Jeff & Sandy Feldmiller
June 18, 2021
Sincere condolences to the entire family. I unfortunately only had the opportunity to meet Brian once, but, he was the nicest guy you didn´t forget.
Dennis Chaney
Friend
June 18, 2021
My deepest sympathy to your family. Brian will always be in my thoughts. Such a kind hearted gentleman who could tell a great story. Love always, Uncle Joe.
Joe Feldmiller
Family
June 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
June 18, 2021
I´m going to miss hearing Brian saying "hey sis" whenever I call the house so much. I imagine now that whenever I get to Heaven and meet up with Brian - I´m going to ask what he has been doing he will aptly say "just relaxing." Which makes me smile even through this sadness. Because while he is so very missed, our separation from Brian isn´t forever. Love always, Jennifer
Jennifer Bowersox Green
Family
June 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Connie J Browder
Friend
June 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May God wrap his arms around you and give you peace and comfort.
Bruce & Melba Ritchie and family
Other
June 17, 2021
Amy and family so sorry to hear of Brians passing.My thoughts and prayers are with you
barbara rose
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results