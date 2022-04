Bryant O'Neal Rosby



Mr. Bryant O'Neal Rosby, 50, of 316 S Miller Ave. in Statesville, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center.



A general public viewing will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary of Statesville will be serving the Rosby family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 1, 2021.