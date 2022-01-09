Menu
Bud Goodman
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Bud Goodman

Mr. Bud Phillip Goodman, 86, of Statesville, passed away, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House.

Bud was born Dec. 19, 1935, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Ira Onas Goodman and Osie Belle Lippard Goodman.

He was a graduate of Troutman High School and on Dec. 17, 1955, he married Glenda Jordan Goodman, who survives. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was retired from Brendles, Inc.

Bud was a loving husband, father, papa and friend. His first priority was always family and church. He was a faithful and lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he served as the Sunday school director for 40 years. In 2020, Bud received the Joslin Victory Award for the longest living diabetic in Iredell County.

In addition to his wife of 66 years, Bud is survived by three children, Cory Goodman (Kim), Slade Goodman (Edwina), and Sabrina Moore (Aaron); one son-in-love, Brian Grissom; four grandchildren, Jacob Goodman (Beth), Ashley Tomlin (Tyler), Laci Kay and Bryson Moore; three great-grandchildren, Taeya Tomlin, Gemma Tomlin, Cory Scott Goodman; a special sister-in-law, Carol Phillips; special nieces and nephews, Debra Waddell and Brad Ostwalt; and a beloved furchild, Baby. He was "Papa" to many extended loved ones.

He was preceded in death by one son, Ronnie Goodman; one brother, Jerry Goodman; one sister, Betty Perkins; a nephew, Timothy Ostwalt; and a sister-in-law, Jan Ostwalt.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Bethel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steve Kramm officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
NC
Jan
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
I'm offering my sincere condolences to Bud's family, friends and community. He was a remarkable Christian to be remembered always.
Debbie Rimmer Crow
Family
January 10, 2022
Glenda, we love you and your family. So sorry about your loss.
Jim/Nancy Troutman
Friend
January 10, 2022
