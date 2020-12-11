Menu
Buddy Leon Mowbray
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd
Stony Point, NC
Buddy Leon Mowbray

February 11, 1939 - December 6, 2020

Buddy Leon Mowbray, 81, of Stony Point, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Accordis Healthcare of Mooresville.

He was born Saturday, Feb. 11, 1939, in Iredell County, to the late William Mowbray and Willie Bell Kesler Mowbray. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Billings Mowbray; and his sister, Shirley Reavis.

Buddy is survived by one son, Bill Mowbray of the home; two daughters, Melody Counts and husband, Wade, of Stony Point and Sherry Adams and husband, Andy, of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Timothy Mowbray (Nikki), Michael Mowbray, Michelle Crowe, and Tabithia Chapman (Cole); eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; special cousin and brother, Sonny Bost; and one very special niece, Vickie Reavis Hinson.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Chapman Funeral Home

158 Stony Point School Rd.,

Stony Point, NC 28678
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you to everyone who does ir will share a memory of my dear Daddy
Sherry Adams
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss I always thought a lot of buddy y´all are all in my prayers
Tonya Beam
December 11, 2020
