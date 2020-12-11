Buddy Leon Mowbray
February 11, 1939 - December 6, 2020
Buddy Leon Mowbray, 81, of Stony Point, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Accordis Healthcare of Mooresville.
He was born Saturday, Feb. 11, 1939, in Iredell County, to the late William Mowbray and Willie Bell Kesler Mowbray. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Billings Mowbray; and his sister, Shirley Reavis.
Buddy is survived by one son, Bill Mowbray of the home; two daughters, Melody Counts and husband, Wade, of Stony Point and Sherry Adams and husband, Andy, of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Timothy Mowbray (Nikki), Michael Mowbray, Michelle Crowe, and Tabithia Chapman (Cole); eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; special cousin and brother, Sonny Bost; and one very special niece, Vickie Reavis Hinson.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 11, 2020.