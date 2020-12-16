Carl Spurgeon ChildersDecember 29, 1938 - December 13, 2020Carl Spurgeon Childers, 81, of Hiddenite, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his residence.He was born Dec. 29, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late Ceph Crowson Childers and Cloyce Arlene Childers.He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Alexander County, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and was the choir leader for several years. Carl retired from Kewaunee Scientific in Statesville after being employed 43 years. He enjoyed antique cars, going to car shows, and going to the mountains.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Retha Sue Childers; brothers, Rickey and Randy Childers and wife, Michelle; sisters, Shirley Daniels and Joyce Jolly of Taylorsville; brother-in-law, John Mayberry of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.Carl will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service, Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A graveside celebration of Carl's life will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. The Revs. Durant Barr and Phil Jolly will officiate. Serving as pallbearers will be David Ford, Mark Ford, Bruce Millsaps, Darryl McLelland, Roy Earp, Barry Millsaps and Jerry Adams.Due to COVID-19, the family requests the practice of social distancing and the use of face masks. There will not be a special visitation.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681, or to the donor's choice.Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service