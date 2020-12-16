Menu
Carl Spurgeon Childers
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Carl Spurgeon Childers

December 29, 1938 - December 13, 2020

Carl Spurgeon Childers, 81, of Hiddenite, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 29, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late Ceph Crowson Childers and Cloyce Arlene Childers.

He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Alexander County, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and was the choir leader for several years. Carl retired from Kewaunee Scientific in Statesville after being employed 43 years. He enjoyed antique cars, going to car shows, and going to the mountains.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Retha Sue Childers; brothers, Rickey and Randy Childers and wife, Michelle; sisters, Shirley Daniels and Joyce Jolly of Taylorsville; brother-in-law, John Mayberry of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Carl will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service, Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A graveside celebration of Carl's life will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. The Revs. Durant Barr and Phil Jolly will officiate. Serving as pallbearers will be David Ford, Mark Ford, Bruce Millsaps, Darryl McLelland, Roy Earp, Barry Millsaps and Jerry Adams.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests the practice of social distancing and the use of face masks. There will not be a special visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681, or to the donor's choice.

Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service

www.alexfuneralservice.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service
NC
Dec
17
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP Best Boss Ever.
Robert Hefner
December 16, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Carl's passing. He was truly a great person. You could not find anyone any better. He will be so missed. He is now at peace with the Lord.
Tamara Price
December 16, 2020
