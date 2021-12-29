Carl Hedrick Jr.Carl Henry Hedrick Jr., 73, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, following a short illness.Carl was born Aug. 9, 1948, in Iredell County. He was the oldest son of the late Carl H Hedrick Sr. and Margaret Lenoma Menscer Hedrick. He graduated from Harmony High School in 1966. Strong work ethics begin in Carl's life at a very young age. When he was not working swing shifts at Fiber Industries, formerly of Statesville, he worked for Milstead's Exxon as a full-service gas station attendant. While working these two jobs Carl, begins helping his father by hauling loads of pulpwood. This led to the beginning of a lifelong career in logging. Carl worked for many years beside his family as a logger at C H Hedrick & Sons. Following his work with his family's logging company, Carl was a contract wood hauler until he finished his hardworking career as the wood yard manager at Catawba Valley Forest Products, LLC. Carl was not a man of leisure, but he worked hard to care for his family.Carl is survived by his wife of 27 years, Cynthia Davis Hedrick. He was the proud father of daughter, Christina Michelle Hedrick (Shell); son, Carl Henry Hedrick III (Sonny) (Jennifer); stepdaughter, Kristin Tyler (Ryan). He was a proud grandfather to grandchildren, Carl Henry Hedrick IV (Cole), Trace and Taylor Hedrick, Bailey and Kinsley Tyler. He was a protective big brother to his brothers, Kermit Howard Hedrick (Vickie), Charles Winslow Hedrick (Brenda); and sister, Jane Hedrick Goodin Echerd (Steve). He is further survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.The family would like to thank all those family and friends who have reached out with prayers, calls, text, messages. Your love during this time has meant so much.A celebration of life for Carl will be held at a later date.Troutman Funeral Home