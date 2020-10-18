Carlton Norris ReavisMarch 23, 1942 - October 15, 2020Carlton Norris Reavis, 78, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.He was born March 23, 1942, in Iredell County, to the late William Norris Reavis and Mary Louella Troutman Reavis. Carlton was a member of Providence United Methodist Church and was a member of the Cool Springs Ruritan Club. He also served in the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, Carlton was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Caldwell Reavis.Carlton leaves to cherish his memory son, Robbie Reavis and wife, Debbie, of Canton; daughter, Kelly Bruce and husband, Ricky, of Statesville; sister, Linda Ellis and husband, Vic, of Statesville; 10 grandchildren, Heath and Hali Reavis, Shane and Jeremy Bruce, Mackenzie and Jonah West, Josh (Selena), Jake (Kayla), Cole, and Carter Brinkley.A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Providence United Methodist Church. Pastor David Bradley will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the home, 699 Church Lake Rd., in Statesville.Chapman Funeral Home