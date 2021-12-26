Carol A. LangstaffOctober 16, 1940 - December 5, 2021Carol A. Langstaff, 81, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.She was born Oct. 16, 1940, to the late Leo and Margaret Corman Alduino. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Barry G. Langstaff (2011); and a daughter, Cindy A. Langstaff Bauer (1997).Carol was a loving and caring Mom and Nana. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by three daughters, Colleen Hoops (Richard), Christine Connell (Scott) and Carol-Anne Wark (John); grandchildren, Timothy Hoops (Ashley), Todd Hoops (Elizabeth), Michael Bauer (Kaylen), Ryan Connell, Melissa Connell (Sean), Abbey Wark, Allyson Wark; and five great-grandchildren.A Mass will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m., at St. Therese Catholic Church with Father Mark Lawlor officiating. Burial will follow the service in Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.Memorials may be made to a Hospice and Palliative Care of the donor's choice.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville