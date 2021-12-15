Caroline Burgin Gourley Grisette



Caroline Burgin Gourley Grisette, 78, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Edenton.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at First Presbyterian Church of Statesville, 125 North Meeting St. in Statesville.



The daughter of Jacob Alexander Burgin Jr. and Caroline Neely Burgin, she graduated from Queens College in Charlotte and later received her Master of Divinity, cum laude, from Duke University in Durham.



A lifelong lover of education and people, she spent almost her entire life in avid pursuit of both. Caroline simply never met a stranger and believed that life was about service. This calling led her to enter Divinity School at age 40 — her pioneering spirit and determination led her to become the first woman Presbyter and Stated Clerk of Presbytery of Western North Carolina.



Caroline loved her Lincolnton roots and they carried her to Statesville where she raised a family, and then on to Morganton.



Mimi's (to her grandchildren) spontaneity, playfulness and sheer delight in going against what mom and dad would recommend made her a grandmother any child would envy.



Caroline was predeceased by her husband, Julius Alfred Grisette Sr.



Surviving are her children, Robert Harrison Gourley Jr. (Heather Griffin) of Mooresville, Caroline Gourley Morgan "Kakki" (Ed) of Sunbury, and son, Julius Alfred Grisette Jr. (Hettie). Also surviving is her brother, Alex Burgin (Carolyn) of Fountain Inn, S.C. She leaves eight grandchildren, Rob Gourley (her favorite), Alex Gourley (her favorite), Edwards Morgan (her favorite), Margaret Gourley (her favorite), Harrison Morgan (her favorite), Caroline Morgan (her favorite), Layton Grisette (her favorite), and Jay Grisette (her favorite).



