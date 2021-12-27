Carolyn EdisonCarolyn Hudspeth Edison, 75, of Statesville, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Maple Leaf Health Care.Mrs. Edison was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Albert and Arlene Hubbard Hudspeth. She was a graduate of Troutman High School and Nov. 20, 1965, she married the late Tommy Alan Edison, who passed away in August 2020. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and she helped her husband with their poultry farm. Carolyn spent many years working for the hospitals and most notably working at Iredell Memorial Hospital in the Pink Tea Room for 19 years. She loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren, trips to Pigeon Forge and shopping.She is survived by two daughters, Susan Pope (Keith) and Tammy Suther (Michael) both of Statesville; and three granddaughters, Taylor Reid, Allison Pope and Morgan Suther.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Fellowship Baptist Church, with the Rev. Beau Mills officiating. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church.Troutman Funeral Home