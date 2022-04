Carolyn McNeely



Carolyn Qualls McNeely, 84, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home.



Carolyn is survived by her husband, Rodney; and daughter, Gwen Locke. Carolyn was preceded in death by two sons, George Barnes Jr., and Michael Barnes.



A private family service will be conducted by Troutman Funeral Home.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 14, 2022.