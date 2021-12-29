Menu
Carolyn Pennell
ABOUT
Statesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Carolyn Pennell

Mrs. Carolyn Redmond Pennell, 71, of Statesville, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Carolyn was born March 28, 1950, in Statesville, and was the daughter of the late Stanley Redmond and Margaret Ruth Horton. She was a 1968 graduate of Statesville High School and Dec. 7, 1972, she married Danny Allen Pennell, who survives of Statesville. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and was a hardworking lady. She easily made friends everywhere she went and was very generous and kind.

In addition to her husband, Carolyn is survived by three children, Dani P. Hunter (Joe) of Albemarle, Byron Pennell (Amanda) of Statesville, Rod Pennell of Statesville; six grandchildren, Josh and Bailey Hunter, Kinley and Lyla Pennell, Grace and Mary Cooper Pennell; one sister, Margaret Messick (James) and one brother, Roger Horton.

A celebration of life for Carolyn Pennell will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at Troutman Funeral Home. The family will speak with friends following the service.

Memorials can be made to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, www.missingkids.org; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
To the family of Carolyn you have our thoughts and prayers . Carolyn was a cheerful soul we share lots of laughter together and she will be miss so Rest In Peace my friend.
Audrey Baker
Work
January 5, 2022
I am so sad to read that Carolyn has passed away. She and Danny were my neighbors for ten years before I moved to the country and Carolyn was a kind generous lady that helped me during a difficult time. I will miss her. Sending my regards to Danny and family.
Chris Foster
December 31, 2021
I'm so sorry for the loss of your mom thoughts and prayers
Patrick Murphy
Other
December 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with each of you Carolyn was a great person she always had a kind word for me she always made me feel welcome as each of you have I know she will be missed I hope God's love will give you peace and understanding as the days pass she cherished you all her family meant the world to her she always had a big smile when she would talk about yall so remember the good times hold them in your heart and God promised we will meet again I love you all Christy pennell
Christy pennell
Family
December 29, 2021
Danny & family we were sorry to hear of Carolyn,s passing. Our prayers are with you Hang in there Jerry & Vernice
Jerry & Vernice Pennell
December 29, 2021
Remembering the good times our families shared when the boys played ball. Our prayers are for you. Carolyn was a good friend.
Marilyn and Dink
December 29, 2021
Carolyn was a sweet woman with kind words of encouragement and although we never met she made me feel like we were best of friends!! She will be missed and what a blessing it was to have talked with her through our text messages. Your family is in our hearts and prayers and as you have those hard days ahead of missing her presence here on earth know she is with Jesus watching over you all.
Stephanie Harris
Friend
December 29, 2021
Carolyn was a woman with a sweet spirit and kind words, although I never got to meet her in person, as we texted almost everyday she was such a blessing and encouraged me with her words of wisdom. Your family is in our hearts and prayers with the passing of your sweet loved one.
Stephanie, Adam Harris, Dylan Roy
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results