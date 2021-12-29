Carolyn Pennell
Mrs. Carolyn Redmond Pennell, 71, of Statesville, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Carolyn was born March 28, 1950, in Statesville, and was the daughter of the late Stanley Redmond and Margaret Ruth Horton. She was a 1968 graduate of Statesville High School and Dec. 7, 1972, she married Danny Allen Pennell, who survives of Statesville. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and was a hardworking lady. She easily made friends everywhere she went and was very generous and kind.
In addition to her husband, Carolyn is survived by three children, Dani P. Hunter (Joe) of Albemarle, Byron Pennell (Amanda) of Statesville, Rod Pennell of Statesville; six grandchildren, Josh and Bailey Hunter, Kinley and Lyla Pennell, Grace and Mary Cooper Pennell; one sister, Margaret Messick (James) and one brother, Roger Horton.
A celebration of life for Carolyn Pennell will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at Troutman Funeral Home. The family will speak with friends following the service.
Memorials can be made to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.