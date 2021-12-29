My thoughts and prayers are with each of you Carolyn was a great person she always had a kind word for me she always made me feel welcome as each of you have I know she will be missed I hope God's love will give you peace and understanding as the days pass she cherished you all her family meant the world to her she always had a big smile when she would talk about yall so remember the good times hold them in your heart and God promised we will meet again I love you all Christy pennell

Christy pennell Family December 29, 2021