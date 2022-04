Carrie Mae Johnson Eckles



Mrs. Carrie Mae Johnson Eckles, 99, of Harmony, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022.



A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, April 16, at 2:30 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.



Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Eckles family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 15, 2022.