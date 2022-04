Carrie Jo Wood



Carrie Jo Wood, 72, of Raleigh, died Monday, June 28, 2021.



She was born In Iredell County on September 10, 1948 to the late Milton Wood and Mary Smith Wood.



A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at New Perth ARP Cemetery.



