Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carson Perry Troutman
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Shives Funeral Home - Colonial Chapel
5202 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC
Carson Perry Troutman

May 31, 1927 - March 2, 2021

Carson Perry Troutman, 93, of Columbia, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Born in Statesville, he was the son of the late Miles Reid and Izetta Brewer Troutman and married to Sarah Goodnight Troutman for 72 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He started and built a successful Food Brokerage company, servicing the retail and wholesale food industry. Carson was an active member of North Trenholm Baptist Church, where he served on numerous committees and as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed visiting newcomers and members who were homebound. For many years he was involved with the Bible distribution ministry of the church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Carson Pete Troutman Jr. (Debbie); daughter, Kay Compton (Warren); grandsons, Perry Troutman (Cathelene), Reid Troutman (Lib), McCree Troutman (Nicole); granddaughter, Jesse C. Fender (Brandon); nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Maxine Dearman, Lila M. Keever, Marilyn Harris, and Betty Sue Sharpe, all of Statesville.

A service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, at North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Rd., Columbia, S.C. 29206. All are invited to attend; however, masks and social distancing are required to create a safe environment for all. A livestream of Mr. Troutman's service will be available by visiting his tribute page at www.shivesfuneralhome.com or by visiting northtrenholm.org.

The family would like to thank Homestead Hospice and Brightstar Care for all of their professional and loving support. And many thanks to the North Trenholm Church family and Rainsborough neighbors for all their kind acts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Trenholm Baptist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

Shives Funeral Home

5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC 29203
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Shives Funeral Home - Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Shives Funeral Home - Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
A great uncle. You´ll never meet a nicer good man. A Southern Gentleman.
Jim Moore
March 8, 2021
I’m so sorry to hear about Carson. He was a wonderful man. Thank you for caring and praying for my family while Larry was overseas. We think of you often.
Antonia Frontz
Friend
March 5, 2021
Sarah, Pete, Kay, and family. We are so sorry to hear of Carson's passing. We have many fond members of being with you all at North Trenholm during the 70's. You are in our prayers during this time. Barry & Linda Hunter
Barry Hunter
Friend
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results