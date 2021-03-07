Carson Perry Troutman
May 31, 1927 - March 2, 2021
Carson Perry Troutman, 93, of Columbia, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Born in Statesville, he was the son of the late Miles Reid and Izetta Brewer Troutman and married to Sarah Goodnight Troutman for 72 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He started and built a successful Food Brokerage company, servicing the retail and wholesale food industry. Carson was an active member of North Trenholm Baptist Church, where he served on numerous committees and as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed visiting newcomers and members who were homebound. For many years he was involved with the Bible distribution ministry of the church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Carson Pete Troutman Jr. (Debbie); daughter, Kay Compton (Warren); grandsons, Perry Troutman (Cathelene), Reid Troutman (Lib), McCree Troutman (Nicole); granddaughter, Jesse C. Fender (Brandon); nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Maxine Dearman, Lila M. Keever, Marilyn Harris, and Betty Sue Sharpe, all of Statesville.
A service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, at North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Rd., Columbia, S.C. 29206. All are invited to attend; however, masks and social distancing are required to create a safe environment for all. A livestream of Mr. Troutman's service will be available by visiting his tribute page at www.shivesfuneralhome.com
or by visiting northtrenholm.org
.
The family would like to thank Homestead Hospice and Brightstar Care for all of their professional and loving support. And many thanks to the North Trenholm Church family and Rainsborough neighbors for all their kind acts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Trenholm Baptist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 7, 2021.