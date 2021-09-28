Carter Purcell
Downey Carter Purcell of Statesville, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Carter was born in Charlotte, April 3, 1938, to Clarence and Eunice Morris Purcell the youngest of three children.
After graduating from Harding High School, Carter attended the University of North Carolina, graduating from the School of Pharmacy. He served as pharmacist for many years in Statesville and Salisbury for Revco, CVS and Walmart, retiring in 2011.
Carter was a man of many talents and interests. From gold panning to painting, stained glass to history, he always found ways to enrich his life. He was a natural teacher who loved to tell stories! A member of First Baptist Church, he was a man of deep faith who devotedly studied and shared the word of God. He was incredibly generous and kind to all who met him.
Above all, Carter was a family man and he loved his family deeply. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years, Libby Purcell; his children, Andy Purcell (Maria) and Hannah May (Bernie); and his grandchildren, Jack Purcell, Hunter Faust (Anya), Mary Purcell, Sam Buckner and Cooper May.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Eunice Purcell; his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Bruce Barton; brother and sister-in-law, Carol and Elaine Purcell; and his first grandson, Carter Purcell.
There will be a memorial service at First Baptist Church at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Memorials may be made in honor of Carter Purcell to First Baptist Church, 464 Garfield St., Statesville, NC 28677; Fifth Street Ministries, P.O. Box 5217, Statesville, NC 28687; or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County,2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
When informed of his passing, a friend of his said the following: "One of the best men that I ever met, we had many talks and laughs together that I will greatly miss. You have no idea of his quiet love and kindness. He touched the lives of thousands."
Memorials can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 28, 2021.