Catherine Hollifield
ABOUT
Statesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Catherine Hollifield

Mary Catherine Hollifield, 41, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Catherine was born Aug. 21, 1980, in Statesville, and was the daughter of Lee and Helen Jenkins Hollifield of Statesville.

Catherine attended Statesville High School and graduated from Calvary Christian Academy. She was a member of Covenant A.R.P. and was currently employed at Bojangles, Inc.

In addition to her parents, Catherine is survived by a son, Ross Alexander Hollifield; a daughter, Jayden Nicole Harper; a brother, Kevin Hollifield (Randall); a sister, Karen H. Lipe (Chris); four nieces; two nephews' and one great-niece.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Catherine my heart gos out to you Helen and lee cavin and Karen and her children and family my heart was deeply touch when i learn of her passing from pastor sadie Campbell we both use to work for you at the cleaners along with joe mrs Jenkins linda. and Georgia and cavin its been years since i lived in Statesville but i can still remember mary and Karen cavin and mrs Jenkins you have all been a kind and loveing family praying God bless and comfort your hearts and send healing to you and the family with much love ozell turner lauren sc
Ozell Turner lauren sc
Work
September 26, 2021
Lee, Helen, and Family, I have so many fond and funny memories of Catherine and in the past few days have spent time remembering back to those days. Although we hadn't spoken in several years I am still very saddened to hear the news of her passing. Prayers for peace and comfort during this very difficult time and in the days to come.
Priscilla Osborne Greene
Friend
September 26, 2021
My prayers are with you during this time of sadness. I remember your daughter from Jenkins Cleaning Days. May memories help to ease some of the pain and bring you peace in her passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during.
Evelyn H Hultberg
Other
September 25, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of ur passin.i will always remember tha times we had in tha pass.u were always my sis and will forever miss ya girl. Watch over us and especially tha kids. We will meet again one day soon. Love ya girl. It was hard to believe ur gone. R. I. P. girl forever missed and love ya. I will never forget tha good times.
Wanda knox
Friend
September 23, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of ur passin girl plz watch over us especially ur kids. Its hard to believe ur gone. We had us a really good time back in tha days. I will always remember those days. I really love u girl. U will be missed by everybody that knew u. R. I. P. my sis i will always love u and we will meet again one day soon.
Wanda knox
Friend
September 23, 2021
Helen, Lee, Kevin and Karen, I'm so sorry to here of Katherine's passing. Many thoughts and prayers are with all of you and your families during this difficult time.
Lisa Elam
September 23, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Sending prayers to the family....
Toni Dufault
Friend
September 23, 2021
So sad to hear about Catherine You all are in our thoughts and prayers
Tommy and Gaye Otey
Work
September 23, 2021
Mary, I will always remember your beautiful smile. Rest easy my friend.
Tammy Hunter aka Aunt Sissy.
September 22, 2021
We will always love u Mary... we all was family!!!!
Ashley Burns
Family
September 22, 2021
