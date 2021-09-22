Catherine Hollifield
Mary Catherine Hollifield, 41, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Catherine was born Aug. 21, 1980, in Statesville, and was the daughter of Lee and Helen Jenkins Hollifield of Statesville.
Catherine attended Statesville High School and graduated from Calvary Christian Academy. She was a member of Covenant A.R.P. and was currently employed at Bojangles, Inc.
In addition to her parents, Catherine is survived by a son, Ross Alexander Hollifield; a daughter, Jayden Nicole Harper; a brother, Kevin Hollifield (Randall); a sister, Karen H. Lipe (Chris); four nieces; two nephews' and one great-niece.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
