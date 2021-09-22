Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Cathy Raymer
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Cathy Faye Lytton Raymer, 70, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her home.

Cathy was born Dec. 30, 1950, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Edwin Woodrow Lytton and Bonnie Faye Privette Lytton. She was a graduate of North Iredell High School and was co-owner of Cat-Way Fastners Inc.

In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Bern Lytton and Gary Lee Lytton.

Cathy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Wayne Paul Raymer; daughter, Amanda Raymer Daniels (Jon); grandsons, Cole Daniels and Lucas Daniels. Also surviving are her sister, Nancy June Lytton-Pope; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, with Pastor Jake Potter officiating.

The family would like to thank Accessible Home Care for their attentive care for Cathy.

Memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.
