Charles Edward Burdette, 85, of Statesville, after a long period of declining health left his life on earth to sing bass in the Heavenly choir, Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of over 56 years, Helen Rhyne Burdette. Also surviving are his two daughters, Cynthia "Cindy" Burdette Johnson (Eddie) and Wendy Burdette Gilreath (Eric); his pride and joys, his grandsons, Austyn David Gilreath (Allison) and Jacob Edward Gilreath; his sister, Mildred Burdette Benfield; sister-in-law, Polly Haithcox Burdette; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Ray Burdette; brother-in-law, Harold Eugene "Buck" Benfield; and both his parents.
Charles was born in Statesville, Jan. 6, 1936, to the late Ernest Prue Burdette and Nettie Porter Burdette. He attended Statesville City Schools. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. After returning home from the Marines, he decided to join the U.S. Army. After leaving the Army, he returned to Statesville and met and married the love of his life, Helen. He worked many jobs over the years including work at Southern Screw, as a truck driver and as owner of Burdette's 5&10. He was a member of Welcome Baptist Church where he served at various times as chairman of Deacons, treasurer, music director and Sunday school teacher. Charles' joy in life was his family and singing praises to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. No matter where he was or what he was doing, he was always singing. Even in his final days he was singing in his sleep.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at Welcome Baptist Church. Military honors will follow. A private graveside will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Palliative of Iredell County, 3247 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; Gideons International Statesville Camp, P.O. Box 148, Statesville, NC 28687; or to Welcome Baptist Church, 2068 Shelton Ave., Statesville, NC 28677.
