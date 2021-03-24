The Rev. Charles F. CookJuly 9, 1937 - March 22, 2021On Monday, March 22, 2021, the Rev. Charles F. Cook, minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ for over 60 years, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior.Charles was born July 9, 1937, in Burke County, the son of the late H.C. Cook Sr. and Lois Gwaltney Cook. He was a faithful pastor to multiple churches, Patterson Baptist Church in Possum Trot, Tenn., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Stony Point, Wyatt Grove Baptist Church, Richfield, East Side Baptist Church, Statesville, and Berea Baptist Church, Hiddenite, where he was also a member. He was an accomplished finish carpenter, an avid reader, a gardener, as well as a published author. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. But most of all, he loved and faithfully served the Lord Jesus Christ.Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 64 years, Katherine Bowles Cook of the home; sons, Philip Cook (Julia) of Siler City, John Cook (Anita) of Statesville, and Paul Cook (Sheila) of Statesville; daughters, Joy Ballard (Rodney) of Statesville and Anna Teague (Logan) of Raleigh; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Ostwalt (Lathan) of Statesville; brother, Henry Cook (Kay) of Hiddenite; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private service Saturday, March 27. The body will lie-in-state from 12 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 26, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel, Taylorsville, where friends and family can pay their respects.The family would like to thank our dear family friend, Mrs. Missy Ellis, who provided care and sweet friendship for Charles and Katherine for the past year; the Iredell County Hospice and Palliative Care nurses who helped care for him in the home the past year; as well as Gordon Hospice House who lovingly cared for him and the family for the past two weeks.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Berea Baptist Church, Hiddenite; or Wycliffe Bible Translators, Orlando, Fla.Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services