The Rev. Charles F. Cook
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Home - Taylorsville
307 Main Ave Drive
Taylorsville, NC
The Rev. Charles F. Cook

July 9, 1937 - March 22, 2021

On Monday, March 22, 2021, the Rev. Charles F. Cook, minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ for over 60 years, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior.

Charles was born July 9, 1937, in Burke County, the son of the late H.C. Cook Sr. and Lois Gwaltney Cook. He was a faithful pastor to multiple churches, Patterson Baptist Church in Possum Trot, Tenn., Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Stony Point, Wyatt Grove Baptist Church, Richfield, East Side Baptist Church, Statesville, and Berea Baptist Church, Hiddenite, where he was also a member. He was an accomplished finish carpenter, an avid reader, a gardener, as well as a published author. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. But most of all, he loved and faithfully served the Lord Jesus Christ.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 64 years, Katherine Bowles Cook of the home; sons, Philip Cook (Julia) of Siler City, John Cook (Anita) of Statesville, and Paul Cook (Sheila) of Statesville; daughters, Joy Ballard (Rodney) of Statesville and Anna Teague (Logan) of Raleigh; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Ostwalt (Lathan) of Statesville; brother, Henry Cook (Kay) of Hiddenite; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private service Saturday, March 27. The body will lie-in-state from 12 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 26, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel, Taylorsville, where friends and family can pay their respects.

The family would like to thank our dear family friend, Mrs. Missy Ellis, who provided care and sweet friendship for Charles and Katherine for the past year; the Iredell County Hospice and Palliative Care nurses who helped care for him in the home the past year; as well as Gordon Hospice House who lovingly cared for him and the family for the past two weeks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Berea Baptist Church, Hiddenite; or Wycliffe Bible Translators, Orlando, Fla.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services

www.adamsfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Service
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Home Chapel Taylorsville
307 Main Ave Dr, Taylorsville, NC
Adams Funeral Home - Taylorsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rev. Cook was the revival speaker at Grassy Knob and also New Prospect Baptist in 1965, the year we were married. Although we were living and working in town long hours, we made it to service every night at both our home churches to hear Preacher Cook. Such great messages with encouragement to live right. Was a blessing to many.
Diane Dowell & Dennis Dowell
March 19, 2022
Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Charles.
Todd and Stephanie Pratt
Family
March 27, 2021
IM SO SORRY ABOUT CHARLES PASSING HE WAS A WONDERFUL PASTOR AND I PRAY FOR HIS PRECIOUS FAMILY AND FRIENDS HE WAS MY PASTER FOR A LONG TIME AND I LOVE ALL HIS FAMILY GOD BE WITH YOU ALL DURING THIS AWFUL TIME
DOROTHY OTTONE
March 25, 2021
When Dennis and I were married in 1965, Rev. Cook, preached at both our home churches for the revival. At Grassy Knob in August and New Prospect in October. We lived and worked in Statesville but attended all services both times as Rev. Cook was such a good speaker. I once mentioned to him that I knew of several ministers whose brother was also a minister. I ask if he thought their bringing up had a lot to do with them being called into the ministery. His answer was he didn't know about others, but that his mother dedicated him to God on the delivery table. Great man of God.
Diane Dowell
March 25, 2021
