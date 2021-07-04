Menu
Charles Green
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC
Charles Green

August 31, 1933 - June 12, 2021

Charles Morris Green, 87, of Raleigh, and formerly of Statesville, passed away at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, Saturday, June 12, 2021.

He was born in Richmond, Va., Aug. 31, 1933, to C. Sylvester Green and Mary Morris Green.

Charles graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1952 and attended UNC-Chapel Hill before serving in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He completed his undergraduate work at Guilford College in Greensboro in 1959 and received his postgraduate education in hospital administration at the University of Chicago School of Business. He completed his residency requirements at the N.C. Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Charles served in administrative capacities at Forsyth Memorial and Reynolds Memorial Hospitals in Winston-Salem, Imperial and Henrico Doctor's Hospitals in Richmond, Va., and Davis Hospital in Statesville. He transitioned his working career from administration to the emerging information systems platforms that have subsequently transformed health care. He served as an enterprise project manager for Healthcare Information Systems Implementations for McKesson Corporation's Management Information Solutions Group from 1982 until his retirement in 2003.

Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Martin Green; their two children, Charles Martin "Chuck" Green (Robin) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Mary Chester "Chessie" Green, D.V.M.; his granddaughter, Mary Cecelia Green of Raleigh; and his sister, Nancy Green Markham of Santa Clara, Calif.

The family will hold a private graveside interment at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham. On Saturday, July 17, the Rev. Jason Harvey will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church or to Fifth Street Ministries, both of Statesville.

The Green family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.

Hall-Wynne Funeral Service

1113 W Main St., Durham, NC 27701

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St, Durham, NC
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cindy and I are saddened by your loss. Charlie was a great person, taking all folks as they were and giving them respect and support. He was a wonderful neighbor to Anne and Sam and always had a smile and kind words ready for the grandchildren. He will always be a warm and pleasant memory for all of us in Clan Mackie.
David & Cindy Compton
August 16, 2021
Charlie & Mary Green were the best friends anyone could have they were friends with my parents for years and took many trips together and attended lots of church functions Charlie will be missed by many but now he can share memories again in heaven with my mom and dad. We will keep Mary, Chuck, and Chessie in our prayers.
Scott Tomlin
Friend
July 13, 2021
Charlie and Mary Green moved to Statesville in the 1970's and quickly became our longtime friends. Charlie was a gentleman of the old school. He was a devoted husband and father and a great friend with an acerbic sense of humor. He accomplished much in he health care field as an administrator and later in medical logistics. After retirement he made a big difference to the Fifth Street Ministry. We will miss his company and friendship.
Charles and Jane Kirby
Friend
July 10, 2021
Love and prayers to you all
Bob and Barbara Lee
Friend
July 8, 2021
I will always remember your kindness to me and my family when we first came to Statesville. Charlie was a kind and true gentleman. May his memory be a blessing.
Mary Marks
Other
July 5, 2021
