Charles Green
August 31, 1933 - June 12, 2021
Charles Morris Green, 87, of Raleigh, and formerly of Statesville, passed away at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, Saturday, June 12, 2021.
He was born in Richmond, Va., Aug. 31, 1933, to C. Sylvester Green and Mary Morris Green.
Charles graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1952 and attended UNC-Chapel Hill before serving in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He completed his undergraduate work at Guilford College in Greensboro in 1959 and received his postgraduate education in hospital administration at the University of Chicago School of Business. He completed his residency requirements at the N.C. Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.
Charles served in administrative capacities at Forsyth Memorial and Reynolds Memorial Hospitals in Winston-Salem, Imperial and Henrico Doctor's Hospitals in Richmond, Va., and Davis Hospital in Statesville. He transitioned his working career from administration to the emerging information systems platforms that have subsequently transformed health care. He served as an enterprise project manager for Healthcare Information Systems Implementations for McKesson Corporation's Management Information Solutions Group from 1982 until his retirement in 2003.
Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Martin Green; their two children, Charles Martin "Chuck" Green (Robin) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Mary Chester "Chessie" Green, D.V.M.; his granddaughter, Mary Cecelia Green of Raleigh; and his sister, Nancy Green Markham of Santa Clara, Calif.
The family will hold a private graveside interment at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham. On Saturday, July 17, the Rev. Jason Harvey will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church or to Fifth Street Ministries, both of Statesville.
The Green family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
; select obits.
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service
1113 W Main St., Durham, NC 27701
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jul. 4, 2021.