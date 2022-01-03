Charles Holcomb
Charles Dean Holcomb, 65, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.
Charles was born March 21, 1956, in Iredell County, and was the son of Elmer Eugene Holcomb and Wilma Fulk Holcomb.
He graduated from North Iredell High School and attended Mitchell Community College. He had a passion for fishing, playing golf, and being with his family. Charles worked at McGuire Nuclear Station as a senior nuclear control specialist for 43 years.
Charles was preceded in death by one grandson, Ethan Y. Holcomb, who passed in 2017.
In addition to his parents, Charles is survived by his wife, Karen Reavis Holcomb; two sons, Jason Charles Holcomb (Melissa) and Lee Justin Holcomb (Der); two stepsons, Mitchell Lee Stinson (Erin) and Matthew Trent Stinson (Melissa). Also surviving are his five grandchildren: Hallie Holcomb, Justin Holcomb, Sydney Holcomb, McKenzie Jennings and Miranda Stinson; and brother, Michael Holcomb (Rebecca).
A visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at Fairview, with the Rev. Scott Eanes and the Rev. Paul Hill officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Out of an abundance of caution, we ask everyone who attends the service to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to Fairview Baptist Church, 349 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 3, 2022.