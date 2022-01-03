Menu
Charles Holcomb
1956 - 2021
1956
2021
North Iredell High School
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Charles Holcomb

Charles Dean Holcomb, 65, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

Charles was born March 21, 1956, in Iredell County, and was the son of Elmer Eugene Holcomb and Wilma Fulk Holcomb.

He graduated from North Iredell High School and attended Mitchell Community College. He had a passion for fishing, playing golf, and being with his family. Charles worked at McGuire Nuclear Station as a senior nuclear control specialist for 43 years.

Charles was preceded in death by one grandson, Ethan Y. Holcomb, who passed in 2017.

In addition to his parents, Charles is survived by his wife, Karen Reavis Holcomb; two sons, Jason Charles Holcomb (Melissa) and Lee Justin Holcomb (Der); two stepsons, Mitchell Lee Stinson (Erin) and Matthew Trent Stinson (Melissa). Also surviving are his five grandchildren: Hallie Holcomb, Justin Holcomb, Sydney Holcomb, McKenzie Jennings and Miranda Stinson; and brother, Michael Holcomb (Rebecca).

A visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at Fairview, with the Rev. Scott Eanes and the Rev. Paul Hill officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Out of an abundance of caution, we ask everyone who attends the service to please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to Fairview Baptist Church, 349 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 3, 2022.
Jan
6
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fairview Baptist Church
NC
Jan
7
11:00a.m.
Fairview Baptist Church
NC
Troutman Funeral Home
We were so very saddened to hear about the passing of our friend Dean. He was such a wonderful friend. We met Dean when our son Josh and his son Jason were in kindergarten together. His love for life, his love for people, and his joy for living were unmistakable. We can just see Dean & Josh in heaven with Jesus enjoying the glories of heaven. To Karen, Jason, Lee, to his parents and brother, to Jeff Freeze we know that Charlie was like a brother to you, and to the rest of the family we want to extend our sincerest heartfelt sympathy.
Gary L. and Suzanne H. Cornelius
January 4, 2022
