We were so very saddened to hear about the passing of our friend Dean. He was such a wonderful friend. We met Dean when our son Josh and his son Jason were in kindergarten together. His love for life, his love for people, and his joy for living were unmistakable. We can just see Dean & Josh in heaven with Jesus enjoying the glories of heaven. To Karen, Jason, Lee, to his parents and brother, to Jeff Freeze we know that Charlie was like a brother to you, and to the rest of the family we want to extend our sincerest heartfelt sympathy.

Gary L. and Suzanne H. Cornelius January 4, 2022