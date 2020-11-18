Charles Ray CrabtreeCharles Ray Crabtree, 85, of Statesville, passed away at his home, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2020.He was born June 4, 1935, in Charlotte, the son of the late James Samuel Crabtree and Ola Mae Ewing Crabtree. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Patricia S. Crabtree; and sister, Colleen Ligon.Charlie graduated as the first full 3 year class of East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte in 1953. He was drafted by the Washington Senators Baseball Team following high school but declined the offer to accept a full scholarship to play for Appalachian State University in Boone. Charlie enjoyed his employment with Eastern Airlines for 35 years until his retirement as District Manager of Technology. He was a member and layman of Catawba United Methodist Church and a man of deep faith. He sang for years with the Friends of Christ gospel group, enjoyed playing golf, spending time in the garden and antiques. Charlie had a wonderful sense of humor and loved his family deeply; he will be missed by all.Left to cherish his memory are his son, Samuel Charles Crabtree and wife, Donna; grandsons, Benjamin Jordan Crabtree and Christopher Charles Crabtree; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Tucker Crabtree; sister, Pamela Crabtree Stilwell (Fred); nieces, Valerie Riggins, Elizabeth Ligon and Carrie Stilwell; nephew, Joe Stilwell; great-niece, Lindsey Shaw; and great-nephew, Matthew Riggins.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, at Catawba United Methodist Church Cemetery, 207 E. Central Avenue, in Catawba, with Pastor Glenda Bennett officiating.Nicholson Funeral Home