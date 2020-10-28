Charlie GrantOn Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Charlie S. Grant, loving husband, and father of one child, passed away at the age of 64.Charlie was born April 21, 1956, in Statesville, to the late James and Blanche Church Grant. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia; and a brother, James Ray.Charlie received his Master of Social Work Degree from East Carolina University in 1995. He practiced social work for over 20 years at various settings including mental health centers, emergency departments, private practices and with the Veterans Administration. Prior to being a social worker, Charlie worked as a corrections officer and as a meat cutter. Charlie had a passion for the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish and also collected guns. He was a member of Englewood Baptist Church in Rocky Mount.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 24 years, Jill Johnson Grant; a son, Michael Grant; a brother, Robert Grant (Georgina); and a sister, Shirley Wall.A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastors Robert Grant, Sam Jordan, Chris Aiken and Blaine Keaton officiating. Burial will follow in the New Life Community Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service.The family asks that for no flowers to be sent, but that memorials be made to the Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Ct., Goldsboro, NC 27534.Nicholson Funeral Home