Charlie Wendell Grinton Sr.Mr. Charlie Wendell Grinton Sr., 62, passed away Wednesday, March, 3, 2021. The celebration of life services for will be conducted Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home in Statesville. Burial will follow in the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery in Harmony with Military Rites.Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary