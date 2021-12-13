Menu
Charlie Putnam
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Charlie Putnam

Charles "Charlie" McDuffie Putnam Sr., 74, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his home.

Charlie was born Oct. 14, 1947, in Charlotte, and was the son of the late Donald Gregory Putnam and Tabitha Lancaster Putnam. He served in the U.S. Army, and graduated from University of Maryland and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He retired from U.S. Army as a command sergeant major, and later became a counselor at Mitchell Community College and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. On Sept. 14, 2003, he married Candy Kegarise Putnam, who survives. He loved boating, RV traveling up and down the east coast and trips to Disney World.

In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by four sons, Charles "Chuck" M. Putnam Jr. (Shana) of Mooresville, Chip Putnam (Lisa) of Clemmons, Abe Reid of Mooresville, Luke Reid (Catherine) of Asheville; 10 grandchildren, Courtney, Trey, Tanner, Meggie, Peyton, Kaleb, Maggie, Oli, Hank, Ruby; two great-grandchildren, Van and Kirby; one nephew, Donald Mills; one niece, Deb Houpe; numerous great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Kendra Putnam Mills.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Oakland Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Steve Snipes officiating. Full military honors will follow the service.

Memorials may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research at www.v.org, and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Oakland Presbyterian Church
NC
Charlie's smile was contagious. He was loved and will be missed by Many.
Doug and Laurie Leonhardt
Friend
December 14, 2021
