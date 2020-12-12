Charlotte Mae Landis GesslerCharlotte Mae Landis Gessler, 88, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.She was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Dark County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roy Landis and Ruth Byers Landis. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde Landis, Wayne Landis and Leroy Landis; and a sister, Irene Light.Charlotte was a lady of faith and a long-time member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Troutman. She was a teacher's assistant for Leestown Middle School for children with special needs and was awarded for her dedication. Charlotte enjoyed painting, loved her family and was known for her compassionate nature.Left to cherish memory are her devoted husband of 58 years, Glenn Gessler; son, Dr. Walter Gessler (Heather); daughter, Julie Gessler (Gregg); grandchildren, Luke Gessler, Brandon Gessler, Tia Marcum (James) and Jasmine Lawson; great-grandchildren, Lydia Ballert and Parker Marcum; and numerous other loving family and friends.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front Street, in Statesville, with Pastor Dieter Hunt officiating.Memorial donations may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home