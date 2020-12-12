Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charlotte Mae Landis Gessler
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Charlotte Mae Landis Gessler

Charlotte Mae Landis Gessler, 88, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Dark County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roy Landis and Ruth Byers Landis. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde Landis, Wayne Landis and Leroy Landis; and a sister, Irene Light.

Charlotte was a lady of faith and a long-time member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Troutman. She was a teacher's assistant for Leestown Middle School for children with special needs and was awarded for her dedication. Charlotte enjoyed painting, loved her family and was known for her compassionate nature.

Left to cherish memory are her devoted husband of 58 years, Glenn Gessler; son, Dr. Walter Gessler (Heather); daughter, Julie Gessler (Gregg); grandchildren, Luke Gessler, Brandon Gessler, Tia Marcum (James) and Jasmine Lawson; great-grandchildren, Lydia Ballert and Parker Marcum; and numerous other loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front Street, in Statesville, with Pastor Dieter Hunt officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Walter we are very sorry for your loss and please know that you and your family is in our prayers. God bless and keep you in this time of sorrow.
Rev. Lester & Drema Lambert
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results