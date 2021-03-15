Charlotte Louise Hensley
April 29, 1942 - March 12, 2021
Charlotte Louise Smith Hensley, 78, of Statesville, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021.
Born April 29, 1942, in Charlotte, she was the daughter of Mack and Elizabeth Smith. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, George Hensley; children, Allen (Wendy) C. Hensley, Teresa (Bobby Jr.) Hensley Grubb and Julie (Kevin) Hensley Fair; nine grandchildren, Justin, Casie, Dylan, Brandice, Destiny, Blake, Wyatt, Kaid and Luke; and great-granddaughter, October. The youngest of 10 children, Charlotte is also survived by her brother, Jerry Smith of Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Dr. in Charlotte, with Pastor Leroy Grant of Lighthouse Baptist Church officiating. A visitation will be held at 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 15, 2021.