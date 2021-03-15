Menu
Charlotte Louise Hensley
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Louise Hensley

April 29, 1942 - March 12, 2021

Charlotte Louise Smith Hensley, 78, of Statesville, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021.

Born April 29, 1942, in Charlotte, she was the daughter of Mack and Elizabeth Smith. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, George Hensley; children, Allen (Wendy) C. Hensley, Teresa (Bobby Jr.) Hensley Grubb and Julie (Kevin) Hensley Fair; nine grandchildren, Justin, Casie, Dylan, Brandice, Destiny, Blake, Wyatt, Kaid and Luke; and great-granddaughter, October. The youngest of 10 children, Charlotte is also survived by her brother, Jerry Smith of Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Dr. in Charlotte, with Pastor Leroy Grant of Lighthouse Baptist Church officiating. A visitation will be held at 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC
Mar
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A thought of comfort and condolences for the famy.
Sherri S Kelly
March 15, 2021
