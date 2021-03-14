Charlotte PhillipsCharlotte Craver Phillips, 92, of Statesville, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Autumn Care of Statesville.Born in Forsyth County, March 28, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Craver and Mamie Lee Clodfelter Craver. Although Charlotte retired after being a bookkeeper at WSIC/WFMX in Statesville, she will be remembered most for the love she had for her family and friends, her infectious laugh and her positive spirit. Charlotte loved to play bridge with friends, cook and use her gift as a seamstress to make her daughters' clothes in their youth. Her love of music often extended into family events, as people would gather while she played the piano. Charlotte's face lit up when her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren entered a room, and she relished hearing stories and updates on each person's life. As a result of her big smile and upbeat attitude on life, Charlotte was loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willie Phillips.Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kathy Martin and her children, Wesley (Kristi), Emily Gatton (Jody) and Lindsay Wash (Mike); and Pam Naylor (Jimmy) and their child, Lindsay; stepson, Willie Phillips Jr. (Lynne) and their children, Kate, Mark (Liz) and Tom; stepson, Bob Phillips and his children, Zach and Elliott; and five great-grandchildren.Charlotte's family appreciates Brookdale Peachtree for the staff that became family as they cared for Charlotte during her stay.The graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, in Oakwood Cemetery with the Revs. Chris Fitzgerald and Gervase Hitch officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 825 Wesley Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.Nicholson Funeral Home