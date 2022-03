Chester Ralph Yell



Chester Ralph Yell, 90, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Dickey Yell., and is survived by his current wife, Carma Jean Tudor Yell. Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Chester Yell family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 8, 2021.