Chloe Davidson
Chloe Lucinda Handy Davidson, 84, of Statesville, went to be with the Lord peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at her home, with her husband of 29 years, Henry "Bob" Davidson, and family by her side.
Chloe was born May 2, 1937, in Wilkes County, to the late Mack Montgomery Handy and Leona "Ona" Adams Handy.
Chloe was a wonderful mother and loved her family. She loved gardening and enjoyed being outside. She also loved trips to the mountains. Chloe was blessed with ten children and she loved all of them.
In addition to her parents, Chloe was preceded in death by a son, Willard Ray Brown; brothers, Lonnie Handy, Mack Charlie "M.C." Handy, Cecil Handy, and Charles Handy; and a sister, Lula Handy.
Chloe is survived by her husband, Henry "Bob" Paul Davidson; children, Frances Louise Mitchell (Wilson), Ronnie Lee Brown (Jane), Diane Elaine Souther (Isaac), James Samuel Brown (Angie), Talmadge Montgomery Brown, Ricky Dean Brown (Faith), Roger Dale Brown, Donna Elizabeth Owens and Richard Lee Matheson II (Angie); and grandchildren, Iris Lyda, Nicole Dillow, Alicia Brown, Michelle Willis, Jonathan and Shane Morgan, Andy, Derek and Benjamin Brown, Adam, Cinnamon, Kyle, Timmy Brown, Tristen and Cassie Brown, Robert Dale and Mark Brown, Amber and Stephen Stanley, Bradley, Zachary and Jessica Matheson. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Johnci Duncan, Bradley and Anna Lyda, Timmy, Sarah, Joel, Simon Dillow, Jacob Brown, Caleb Willis, Cameron Wiley, Jonathan and Jasmine Morgan, Gabe Caviness, Jeremiah, Angeleane, Judah, Joe and Belia Brown, Easton and Peyton Brown, Brian Marlow, Amelia, William , Rebecca, Chloe and Emma Stanley and Chase Stanley; great-great-granddaughter, Nicole Dillow; sisters, Frances Tylor, Lucille Billings, Betty Cleary and Leona Moore; and extended family, Tony and Robin Brewer and Sandy Davidson.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Troutman Funeral Home, with the Rev. JB Parker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Iredell Memorial Gardens.
Memorials can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2021.