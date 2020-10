Chris Lodge MatchettMr. Chris Lodge Matchett, 64, of Statesville, passed away at his residence, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.A native of York, Pa., he was the son of the late Kenneth Lodge Matchett and Cynthia "Cindy" Dee Matchett of Statesville. He retired as an Aerospace Engineer for Lockheed-Martin. He was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church in Statesville.In addition to his mother, Cindy, Mr. Matchett is survived by his son, Mark and Amanda Matchett of Canton, Ohio; son, Andy Matchett and wife, Sandra, of Akron, Ohio; daughter, Amanda Matchett-Jewitt and her husband, Bobby, of Canton; sister, Laurie Matchett Deasy and husband, Neil, of Selma; grandchildren, Rachael Matchett, Natalie Matchett, and Lily Matchett; two nieces, Sarah Deasy and Hannah Deasy; and former wife, Janet Davis of Canton.The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Diamond Hill Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow from 4 to 5 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the local church of your choice or to the charity of your choice Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home