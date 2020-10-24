Menu
Chris Lodge Matchett
Mr. Chris Lodge Matchett, 64, of Statesville, passed away at his residence, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

A native of York, Pa., he was the son of the late Kenneth Lodge Matchett and Cynthia "Cindy" Dee Matchett of Statesville. He retired as an Aerospace Engineer for Lockheed-Martin. He was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church in Statesville.

In addition to his mother, Cindy, Mr. Matchett is survived by his son, Mark and Amanda Matchett of Canton, Ohio; son, Andy Matchett and wife, Sandra, of Akron, Ohio; daughter, Amanda Matchett-Jewitt and her husband, Bobby, of Canton; sister, Laurie Matchett Deasy and husband, Neil, of Selma; grandchildren, Rachael Matchett, Natalie Matchett, and Lily Matchett; two nieces, Sarah Deasy and Hannah Deasy; and former wife, Janet Davis of Canton.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Diamond Hill Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow from 4 to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the local church of your choice or to the charity of your choice.

