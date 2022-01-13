Christina "Chrissy" Lea Norton Hamby
September 24, 1979 - January 11, 2022
Christina "Chrissy" Lea Norton Hamby, 42, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her residence.
Chrissy was born Sept. 24, 1979, in Iredell County, to the late Melvin Reece Norton and Janice Lea Bumgarner Norton of Statesville. Chrissy was of the Presbyterian faith.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Paul Hamby.
Survivors include one son, Jace Levi Fox of Statesville; and one brother, Brandan Reece Norton of Statesville.
The family has requested a private memorial service.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 13, 2022.