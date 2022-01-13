Menu
Christina Lea Norton "Chrissy" Hamby
1979 - 2022
BORN
1979
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd
Stony Point, NC
Christina "Chrissy" Lea Norton Hamby

September 24, 1979 - January 11, 2022

Christina "Chrissy" Lea Norton Hamby, 42, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her residence.

Chrissy was born Sept. 24, 1979, in Iredell County, to the late Melvin Reece Norton and Janice Lea Bumgarner Norton of Statesville. Chrissy was of the Presbyterian faith.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Paul Hamby.

Survivors include one son, Jace Levi Fox of Statesville; and one brother, Brandan Reece Norton of Statesville.

The family has requested a private memorial service.

Chapman Funeral Home

www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dear Brandon and your Mother: I am so sorry for the loss of Christina. May God hold you close and comfort you. May you remember the fun times you had with her andvi pray that you´re strength will get you through and beyond this sad time. Love you guys. Lind
Linda Douglas Bollinger
Friend
January 20, 2022
So sad to hear this . Our heavily father gained another angel to soon. Fly high Kristina
Paul C
Friend
January 13, 2022
To Brandon and Mrs Norton I´m so sorry for your heartbreaking loss. Christina was a pretty girl and my heart goes out to you. Remember the Lord never leaves you. Ask him to help you discern His Will and just let the Holy Spirit guide you through this My prayers go up for you. Love you. Linda
Linda Bollinger
January 13, 2022
