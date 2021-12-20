Christine Curry HarperDecember 19, 1943 - December 17, 2021Mrs. Christine Curry Harper, 77, of Roaring River, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Wilkes Medical Center.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Rachel Baptist Church. Her body will be placed in the church at 12:30 p.m. The Revs. Brian Wiles and Jonah Parker will officiate. Burial will be held in Rachel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall following the committal service.Mrs. Harper was born Dec. 19, 1943, in Wilkes County, to Talmage and Daisy Mae Waddell Curry. She was a member of Rachel Baptist Church, where she taught the beginner's Sunday school class for many years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Maxine Hunter Everhart; and brother, Clarence Curry.Mrs. Harper is survived by her husband, Joe Halbert Harper of the home; daughter, Sarah Harper Triplett and husband, Neal of Wilkesboro; two grandchildren, Leah Triplett and Norah Triplett; sister, Jean Dull of Winston-Salem; and sister-in-law, Tommye Curry of Winston-Salem; and several nieces and nephews.Mrs. Harper's funeral service will be live-streamed on Reins-Sturdivant's website page.Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Rachel Baptist Church, 6388 White Plains Rd., Roaring River, NC 28669.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home