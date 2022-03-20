Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarence Dellinger
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Clarence Dellinger

October 11, 1934 - March 18, 2022

Clarence "Joe" Edward Dellinger, 87, of Statesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, March 18, 2022.

He was born Oct. 11, 1934, in Iredell County, to the late Lee Roy Dellinger and Effie Horton Dellinger.

He attended Monticello and Scotts School of Statesville, and then married Nancy Louise Auton Dellinger, March 14, 1953, who survives.

He loved to preach and preaching was his life's work. He was the founding minister of the Hillside Baptist Church, formerly Crossroads Baptist Church. In 1972, he was the founding minister of Redemption Baptist Church where he served as minister until retiring fulltime following 57 years of ministry to his Lord. He enjoyed visiting hospitals and nursing homes and ministering to many people over the years.

In addition to his wife of 69 years, the Rev. Dellinger is survived by three daughters, Debbie D. Mitchell (Dennis), Amelia D. Tucker, and Teresa D. Lentz (Keith); and one son, Kenny Dellinger (Jeannie), all of Statesville. Seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 23 foster children; two sisters, Nancy D. Shoemaker (Fred) and Brenda D. Grant; and special pet dog, Sarah, also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Dellinger; and two sisters, Lorene Benfield and Ruby Sharpe.

The Rev. Dellinger's homegoing service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at Redemption Baptist Church, with the Rev. Roger Holland and the Rev. Curtis White officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends Monday evening, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Redemption Church Fellowship Hall.

The family has requested that memorials may be made to the Redemption Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Redemption Church Fellowship Hall
NC
Mar
22
Service
2:00p.m.
Redemption Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
So sorry, we though a lot of Joe,he will be missed,love to all the family.
Burlie& Peggy Roberts
March 22, 2022
We 're so sorry for your loss. Preacher Joe was there for our family during sickness , visited after the birth of a grandchild and during our loss of loved ones. We loved him and will miss him.
Ralph and Susan Hartness
Friend
March 21, 2022
Your Allied Bearings Family
March 21, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
Gary and Patricia Fyfe
Other
March 21, 2022
Preacher Dellinger was such a good man of God. We'll be praying for your family.
Donna Guy
March 20, 2022
So sorry for the loss of a special Godly man. Will truly be missed!
Doris Church
March 20, 2022
The Dellinger Family: I am so sorry for your loss. Mr Dellinger was a special person to our family. We could never say enough about all that he did for our brother, Donald and his wife, Elsie. May God be with you and comfort and sustain you during this sad time for you, but such a glories time for Joe. Blessings
Linda Douglas Bollinger
Friend
March 20, 2022
So sorry. He willl surely be missed.
nancy kelly
Friend
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results