Clarence Dellinger
October 11, 1934 - March 18, 2022
Clarence "Joe" Edward Dellinger, 87, of Statesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, March 18, 2022.
He was born Oct. 11, 1934, in Iredell County, to the late Lee Roy Dellinger and Effie Horton Dellinger.
He attended Monticello and Scotts School of Statesville, and then married Nancy Louise Auton Dellinger, March 14, 1953, who survives.
He loved to preach and preaching was his life's work. He was the founding minister of the Hillside Baptist Church, formerly Crossroads Baptist Church. In 1972, he was the founding minister of Redemption Baptist Church where he served as minister until retiring fulltime following 57 years of ministry to his Lord. He enjoyed visiting hospitals and nursing homes and ministering to many people over the years.
In addition to his wife of 69 years, the Rev. Dellinger is survived by three daughters, Debbie D. Mitchell (Dennis), Amelia D. Tucker, and Teresa D. Lentz (Keith); and one son, Kenny Dellinger (Jeannie), all of Statesville. Seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 23 foster children; two sisters, Nancy D. Shoemaker (Fred) and Brenda D. Grant; and special pet dog, Sarah, also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Dellinger; and two sisters, Lorene Benfield and Ruby Sharpe.
The Rev. Dellinger's homegoing service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at Redemption Baptist Church, with the Rev. Roger Holland and the Rev. Curtis White officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends Monday evening, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Redemption Church Fellowship Hall.
The family has requested that memorials may be made to the Redemption Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to the charity of the donor's choice
Condolences can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2022.