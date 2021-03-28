Clarence "Bud" Gaither Jr.November 20, 1926 - March 19, 2021Clarence E. "Bud" Gaither Jr., 94, of Charlotte, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Brighton Gardens of Charlotte.Bud was born in Davidson County, to the late Clarence Edward Gaither and Maggie Graham Gaither. He was a family man, who loved the simple things of life. He was dedicated to the North Carolina Highway Patrol and served for 37 years. His last assignment was First Sergeant in Winston-Salem. Bud loved fishing of all kinds, especially deep sea fishing and bird hunting. He also loved raising Black Angus cattle and having a beautiful yard.Bud proudly served his country in the N.C. National Guard Infantry Regiment. Bud was a Shriner in Asheboro and Winston-Salem. He served as president of the Asheboro Shrine Club. He remained very active in Winston-Salem Shrine Club. Bud was in the Forsyth Civitan Club and the Exchange Club of Winston-Salem. My mother and he loved selling peanuts at the Dixie Classic Fair for the Exchange Club. The exchange club started a program called SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now). They loved volunteering and raising money for this program.Bud was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Floy Wood Gaither; and his dearly loved son, Michael Wayne Gaither.He is survived by his loving daughter, Pam Bradley and her husband, Chip, of Charlotte; sister, Micki Fisher of Charlotte; grandchildren, Boone Bradley and his wife, Ava, and Katie St. Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Cooper St. Thomas and Annalise and Bo Bradley.A graveside service was held Wednesday, March 24, at Iredell Memorial Park, 2304 Shelton Ave. in Statesville.The family wants to thank everyone at Brighton Gardens for their care and compassion and Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte region, and a special thanks to his primary nurse, Leigh Pettus; and his last nurse, Ashlee Williams and his dear friend, Laura Sweet.In lieu of flower donations, memorial contributions can be made to The Parenting Path (formerly known as SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now), 500 W Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106; or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service