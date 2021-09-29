Cleveland Marshall Lazenby Jr.
April 12, 1952 - September 13, 2021
Cleveland Marshall Lazenby Jr., was born April 12, 1952, to the late Cleveland Marshall Lazenby Sr. and Janie Bell Dalton Lazenby, in Iredell County. He departed this life Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Seashore Hospital in Newark, Del.
He attended North Iredell High School, where he was a member of the marching band and learned to play the trumpet. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army, where he served for 22 years and received an honorable discharge. After retiring from the military, Cleveland explored different career opportunities before joining the U.S. Coast Guard in Cape May, N.J., as a civilian employee. Later he joined the Dept. of Defense U.S. Army CECOM at Fort Monmouth, N.J., which relocated to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., as a civilian employee, where he retired from in April of 2020.
Cleveland was kind hearted and always willing to lend a helping hand wherever needed, at work or in his personal life. He loved God and attended church faithfully.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Steven Lazenby and Brian Keith Lazenby; eight uncles, Theodus Lazenby, Calvin Lazenby, Irvin Lazenby and Charles Leon Dalton; four aunts, Hazel Bailey, Minnie Keaton, Hattie Brown and Bertha Jones; and nephew, Bronson Samuel Foote.
Cleveland leaves to mourn his passing and memory his loving wife, Betty; children, Tammi Stewart Curtis and husband, David Curtis, Shannon Lazenby, Barry Lazenby and Cleveland Lazenby III; two brothers, Leonard Lazenby, Calvin Lazenby; two sisters, Gloria Foote and Sylvia Lawson (Leon); aunt, Virginia Lazenby; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.
A service will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at 12 p.m. For those wishing to attend virtually go to www.evanwsmithfuneralservices.com
and click "Watch Now."
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2021.