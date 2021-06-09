Menu
Clyde Nolton Boan Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Clyde Nolton Boan Jr.

Mr. Clyde Nolton Boan Jr., 78, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, with his family by his side.

Nolton was born in Statesville to the late Clyde Nolton Boan Sr. and Wilma Lowery Boan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Boan.

He is survived by a sister, Priscilla Holland (Max); and brother, Gerald Boan (Kay). Nolton was the loving patriarch of his family, and leaves behind his wife, Coletta Baggett Boan; son, Bill Boan; daughters, Becky Boan and Meg Boan Johnston (Brian); grandchildren, Macy, and Jack Johnston; and stepsons, Drew Childers (Beth) and Tad Royster.

Nolton graduated from Appalachian State University, where he was the president of the Collegiate Civic Club, the precursor of fraternities at the university. His contracting and developing career spanned five decades as Boan Building Companies, and he was instrumental in starting several companies in related fields. He was an organizer and charter president of the Home Builders Association of Iredell County and VP of the N.C. Home Builders Association. Nolton held several offices in the Statesville Chamber of Commerce and served as president of the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville where he was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship. After 23 proud years of service in the U.S. Army Reserve, Mr. Boan retired as a lieutenant colonel. His life interests were his family, traveling extensively with his wife, and spending time at their vacation home on the New River. He was a big fan of all sports, particularly UNC Basketball; he thought he personally pulled them through to victory many times. His real passion was hunting, and he loved his hunting buddies as brothers; the many special trips, times around the bonfires and the memories they made together were precious to him. His greatest legacy was his sweet, generous, and loyal spirit that set the arc of his life.

We celebrate a life well-lived and one that touched countless people throughout his 78 years. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 11, at Hayworth-Miller, Silas Creek Chapel, in Winston-Salem.

In lieu of flowers, it was Nolton's request that donations be given to a cancer research center of your choice.

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

Silas Creek Chapel, Winston-Salem

www.hayworth-miller.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So do sorry for your loss.
Jeannette Eller
Other
June 12, 2021
I was sorry to read of Nolton`s death. He was a good man.
Donnie Cook
Work
June 10, 2021
Such a kind gentleman. I enjoyed getting to know him. Sending prayers and well wishes.
Gayle Anderson
Other
June 9, 2021
My sympathies to the family. Although I have known him for only a short time I admired him greatly. He was a gentle compassionate person to each person he met. My time with him was a blessing.
Johnny Jones
Friend
June 9, 2021
