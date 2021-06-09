Clyde Nolton Boan Jr.Mr. Clyde Nolton Boan Jr., 78, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, with his family by his side.Nolton was born in Statesville to the late Clyde Nolton Boan Sr. and Wilma Lowery Boan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Boan.He is survived by a sister, Priscilla Holland (Max); and brother, Gerald Boan (Kay). Nolton was the loving patriarch of his family, and leaves behind his wife, Coletta Baggett Boan; son, Bill Boan; daughters, Becky Boan and Meg Boan Johnston (Brian); grandchildren, Macy, and Jack Johnston; and stepsons, Drew Childers (Beth) and Tad Royster.Nolton graduated from Appalachian State University, where he was the president of the Collegiate Civic Club, the precursor of fraternities at the university. His contracting and developing career spanned five decades as Boan Building Companies, and he was instrumental in starting several companies in related fields. He was an organizer and charter president of the Home Builders Association of Iredell County and VP of the N.C. Home Builders Association. Nolton held several offices in the Statesville Chamber of Commerce and served as president of the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville where he was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship. After 23 proud years of service in the U.S. Army Reserve, Mr. Boan retired as a lieutenant colonel. His life interests were his family, traveling extensively with his wife, and spending time at their vacation home on the New River. He was a big fan of all sports, particularly UNC Basketball; he thought he personally pulled them through to victory many times. His real passion was hunting, and he loved his hunting buddies as brothers; the many special trips, times around the bonfires and the memories they made together were precious to him. His greatest legacy was his sweet, generous, and loyal spirit that set the arc of his life.We celebrate a life well-lived and one that touched countless people throughout his 78 years. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 11, at Hayworth-Miller, Silas Creek Chapel, in Winston-Salem.In lieu of flowers, it was Nolton's request that donations be given to a cancer research center of your choice.Hayworth-Miller Funeral HomeSilas Creek Chapel, Winston-Salem