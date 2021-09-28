Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clyde Hoyt Nations
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Clyde Hoyt Nations

June 3, 1953 - September 24, 2021

Clyde Hoyt Nations, 68, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home.

He was born June 3, 1953, at home, in Murphy. He was the son of the late Clyde and Pauline Nations. Hoyt was a retired carpenter. He loved to drive his '55 Chevy Bellair, horses, motorcycles, Rock-n-roll, and was a self-proclaimed "momma's boy."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ray Nations, Charles Nations, and Nevert Nations; and two sisters, Ourren Meredith and Lou Gean Kilpatrick.

He is survived by his sons, Tony Nations and wife, Brittany, Chris Rich; grandchildren whom he cherished, Corbin and Novah Nations; sisters, Linda Faye Wright, Nancy Walker, and Lois Chastine and husband, Steve; and along with a host of special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Murphy, will follow the service.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC
Sep
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.