Helen Adler
December 31, 2021
You were a special and funny guy who loved life, his family, friends and sea going profession.
May you have fair weather and following seas my friend as you pass into the next life.
Mike Dindio
Work
December 30, 2021
Papa - Thanks for a long life of dedicated service as a US Merchant Marine Veteran of WWII, a class act, and a wonderful shipmate. Thanks for all the life lessons you taught me and others by the example you set and the knowledge you shared without reservation. You are sorely missed and fondly remembered.
John Pitts
Friend
December 30, 2021
Rest in peace Clyde. You were one of a kind. We met and became friends aboard the S.S. Atlantic Heritage in 1971. You will never be forgotten by any of you shipmates.