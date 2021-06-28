Coleen Peacock
Coleen Cartner Peacock, 76, of Statesville, beloved wife of Gilbert "Gil" Peacock, passed away at home, Sunday, June 27, 2021, following several years of declining health.
She was born Aug. 24, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Clyde "Boo" A. Cartner and Blanch Richardson Cartner. Also preceding her in death were her brother, Herman Cartner; and a sister, Jeanette C. Turner.
She graduated from Harmony High School and on Dec. 22, 1968, she married Gilbert "Gil" Peacock. She worked at JCPenney warehouse for 42 years, the only job she ever had and worked in accounting and personnel. She was a member of Rose Chapel U.M.C., where she was very active until her health declined. She sang in the choir and was on numerous committees and boards. She also was an accomplished artist by taking classes at Mitchell Community College.
In addition to her husband of 52 years, she is survived by a nephew, Alex Turner; brother-in-law, Jim Turner; sister-in-law, Carolyn Cartner; and another very special sister-in-law, Mary Peacock Bowman.
No formal services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Hospice facility of the donor's choice.
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 28, 2021.