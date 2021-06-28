Menu
Coleen Peacock
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Coleen Peacock

Coleen Cartner Peacock, 76, of Statesville, beloved wife of Gilbert "Gil" Peacock, passed away at home, Sunday, June 27, 2021, following several years of declining health.

She was born Aug. 24, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Clyde "Boo" A. Cartner and Blanch Richardson Cartner. Also preceding her in death were her brother, Herman Cartner; and a sister, Jeanette C. Turner.

She graduated from Harmony High School and on Dec. 22, 1968, she married Gilbert "Gil" Peacock. She worked at JCPenney warehouse for 42 years, the only job she ever had and worked in accounting and personnel. She was a member of Rose Chapel U.M.C., where she was very active until her health declined. She sang in the choir and was on numerous committees and boards. She also was an accomplished artist by taking classes at Mitchell Community College.

In addition to her husband of 52 years, she is survived by a nephew, Alex Turner; brother-in-law, Jim Turner; sister-in-law, Carolyn Cartner; and another very special sister-in-law, Mary Peacock Bowman.

No formal services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Hospice facility of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gill, we are so sorry to hear about the passing of your wife! You and your family are all in our thoughts and prayers
Dennis Flinchum & Barbara Gillon
Friend
July 3, 2021
Gilbert, Sorry to hear about your wife . Our thoughts and prayers for you and your family at this time of sorrow.
Pete Agate
June 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Worked with Coleen many years, always very pleasant and sweet lady. Prayers for Gil and all her family!
lisa haire
Work
June 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about Coleen"s passing. She was always so sweet and so beautiful! We enjoyed all the hot rod meetings together. With love for her and Gil.
Camilla Moose
Friend
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear you have lost your wife of many years. Please except my apologies Gil, and family. Prayers
Lee McClure
Other
June 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Colleen many years. Fond memories of her.
Nancy Mills
Work
June 28, 2021
