Colleen MorrowJune 3, 1936 - December 15, 2020Colleen Morrow, 84, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Accordius Health in Statesville.She was born June 3, 1936, in Iredell County, to the late Mamie Louise Menster. Colleen worked at Burlington Mills for over 20 years.In addition to her mother, Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee Morrow; and son, Bobby Lee Morrow Jr.Colleen is survived by daughter, Cindy Hanley (Dennis) of Statesville; son, Terry Morrow (Pam) of Mt. Ulla; daughter, Sherry Yount of China Grove; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.There will be a private graveside service held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Iredell County; or an animal rescue organization of the donor's choice.Carolina Cremation