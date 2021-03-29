Conrad and Frances Brown
Mr. Conrad Livingston "Brownie" Brown Jr., 85, and his wife, Frances Ann Godfrey Brown, 87, both died Monday, March 22, 2021, at their home.
Conrad was born in Iredell County, Oct. 12, 1935, and was a son of the late Conrad Livingston Brown Sr. and Sue Mae Brown Brown. He was a retired mail carrier and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He had also worked for Troutman Industries, and enjoyed golf. He was a graduate of U.N.C.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Cary Ash; and brother, Gary Lee Brown.
Surviving Brownie are brother, Charlie Brown; and sister, Gail Brown Armor.
Surviving him and Mrs. Brown are a daughter, Natalie Ann Ash; grandson, Matt Walsh; and great-grandson, Levi Walsh.
Frances was born in Iredell County, Feb. 10, 1934, and was a daughter of the late Andrew Franklin Godfrey and Hattie Simon Godfrey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by son, Cary Brown; and brother, Bud Godfrey. She was a teacher's assistant, bus driver, operator of Ran Lee Frances Boutique and worked at the Playhouse Theater for many years. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Surviving Frances, in addition to her daughter, grandson and great-grandson, is a brother, Mickey Godfrey.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at Nicholson Funeral Home Tuesday, March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. They will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Salisbury.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Ark Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, N.C. 28209.
Nicholson Funeral Homewww.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2021.