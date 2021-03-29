Menu
Conrad and Frances Brown
Conrad and Frances Brown

Mr. Conrad Livingston "Brownie" Brown Jr., 85, and his wife, Frances Ann Godfrey Brown, 87, both died Monday, March 22, 2021, at their home.

Conrad was born in Iredell County, Oct. 12, 1935, and was a son of the late Conrad Livingston Brown Sr. and Sue Mae Brown Brown. He was a retired mail carrier and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He had also worked for Troutman Industries, and enjoyed golf. He was a graduate of U.N.C.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Cary Ash; and brother, Gary Lee Brown.

Surviving Brownie are brother, Charlie Brown; and sister, Gail Brown Armor.

Surviving him and Mrs. Brown are a daughter, Natalie Ann Ash; grandson, Matt Walsh; and great-grandson, Levi Walsh.

Frances was born in Iredell County, Feb. 10, 1934, and was a daughter of the late Andrew Franklin Godfrey and Hattie Simon Godfrey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by son, Cary Brown; and brother, Bud Godfrey. She was a teacher's assistant, bus driver, operator of Ran Lee Frances Boutique and worked at the Playhouse Theater for many years. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.

Surviving Frances, in addition to her daughter, grandson and great-grandson, is a brother, Mickey Godfrey.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at Nicholson Funeral Home Tuesday, March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. They will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Salisbury.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Ark Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, N.C. 28209.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 E, Statesville, NC
My deepest sympathy to the family. It was special to serve your Mother as a nurse aide at Autumn Care. We had many laughs, and talks about going to the beach. And your Father came in every day, always bringing a little something special. The bond of love with all the teasing and humor, between Conrad and Frances brightened the day. May precious memories sustain you all.
Anna Reed
April 3, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss.
carolyn godfrey
March 30, 2021
Charlie and Gail, I am so sorry for your loss.
Linda Powell Schade
March 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Brown family. I was class mascot for his senior year at THS. He was a great sport and good fellow.
Sherry Sherrill
March 27, 2021
