Corey Robinson
Corey Alan Robinson, 34, of Statesville, passed away suddenly Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at home.
Corey was born Oct. 24, 1986, in Charleston, W.Va., and is the son of Donald R. Robinson and Donna Welling Robinson Todd. He was a beloved son and father.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Amanda Payne (Eric) of Troutman and Amy Clontz (Kirk) of Troutman; three daughters, Avalynn Grace, Vivianna Jean and Everleigh May; one son, Hunter Ray; and grandmother, Elsie May Welling.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles R. Welling; uncle, Justin Welling; and brother, Donald Charles Robinson.
A visitation will be held at Troutman Funeral Home Tuesday, March 2, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with a service to follow at Troutman Funeral Home Chapel. A burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2021.