Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Corey Robinson
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Corey Robinson

Corey Alan Robinson, 34, of Statesville, passed away suddenly Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at home.

Corey was born Oct. 24, 1986, in Charleston, W.Va., and is the son of Donald R. Robinson and Donna Welling Robinson Todd. He was a beloved son and father.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Amanda Payne (Eric) of Troutman and Amy Clontz (Kirk) of Troutman; three daughters, Avalynn Grace, Vivianna Jean and Everleigh May; one son, Hunter Ray; and grandmother, Elsie May Welling.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles R. Welling; uncle, Justin Welling; and brother, Donald Charles Robinson.

A visitation will be held at Troutman Funeral Home Tuesday, March 2, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with a service to follow at Troutman Funeral Home Chapel. A burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Mar
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
26 Entries
Mom
February 24, 2022
Mom
February 24, 2022
Mom
February 24, 2022
A year has passed and I have no words to describe the pain of your death in our hearts. I know the Lord has you and I will see you again but I/We miss you so much. Love Mom
Mom
February 24, 2022
So loved and so deeply missed. Until I see once more, I love you Son, Love Mom
Mom
December 16, 2021
The reality that your gone hits me at the most random or mundane times. Mopping my floors with a floor cleaner I hadn't used since we loved on Overcash... Hearing a breaking Benjamin song bc that was our first concert together, opening glow sticks for Hunter, hearing a chuckle that sounds like yours.... And every single time it takes my breath and feels like the world is closing in on me. It doesn't matter what happened to our marriage, to our relationship. What matters is the years we loved each other and the two children that came from that love. You are at least partly responsible for the woman I am today... I guess I'll let you claim the good part lol I miss you Corey. I remember you in both good and bad times,in joy and sorrow. I wish things had been different in so many ways. I only find solace and peace knowing that you've laid your burden down, you're finally not in pain, and you've reunited Justin and your grandpa. You'll forever live on threw your boy... Hes the spitting image of his daddy... Ava is still my carbon copy, attitude and all. I'll see you when I get there.
Kristi Moore
Family
September 1, 2021
Mom
July 1, 2021
For the love of My Son. Not a day goes by that your absence is not felt. I love you Son
Mom
July 1, 2021
Mom
April 17, 2021
Mom
April 17, 2021
Mom
April 17, 2021
Mom
April 17, 2021
Mom
April 17, 2021
Mom
April 17, 2021
Mom
April 17, 2021
Mom
April 17, 2021
For your loved ones and your children. I love and miss you so much " My Son, Corey "
Mom
April 17, 2021
Matthew 18:11-13 KJV [11] For the Son of man is come to save that which was lost. [12] How think ye? if a man have an hundred sheep, and one of them be gone astray, doth he not leave the ninety and nine, and goeth into the mountains, and seeketh that which is gone astray? [13] And if so be that he find it, verily I say unto you, he rejoiceth more of that sheep, than of the ninety and nine which went not astray.
Amy Clontz
March 5, 2021
When you came into this world. We rejoiced and you cried. With you passing, You rejoiced as you entered heaven and we are all crying. We will miss you so very much and we will see you again in Heaven. We love you, Son
Donna Welling
Mother
March 5, 2021
My Son, There is a reason we call them " Son " The Lord has him now. So thankful to Pastor J. C. Parks who brought Corey to the Lord and Baptized him.
Mom
March 1, 2021
Corey, you will surely be missed my friend. We are gonna miss your smiling and friendly face coming in Rickies One Stop. Rest high and watch over all of us down here. You were taken way to soon.
Gwenda williams
February 28, 2021
I don't know if you would have remembered me, but we had alot of good times when we were kids. You were my best friend, and I'll always miss you.
Steven jones
February 28, 2021
We will love you forever and always Corey. Not a day will pass that I won´t miss you. I will always miss your beautiful smile and kind heart. You was taken far to soon, but I know your in heaven and we will be together again one day.
Amy Clontz
February 27, 2021
A part of me died with my Son who I loved to infinity.
Mom
February 27, 2021
Corey I miss you already man. I hate this happened. You were so full of life you made everyone laugh that was around you. We became so close you were my brother. Love ya Corey
Kristina Wilson
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results