The reality that your gone hits me at the most random or mundane times. Mopping my floors with a floor cleaner I hadn't used since we loved on Overcash... Hearing a breaking Benjamin song bc that was our first concert together, opening glow sticks for Hunter, hearing a chuckle that sounds like yours.... And every single time it takes my breath and feels like the world is closing in on me. It doesn't matter what happened to our marriage, to our relationship. What matters is the years we loved each other and the two children that came from that love. You are at least partly responsible for the woman I am today... I guess I'll let you claim the good part lol I miss you Corey. I remember you in both good and bad times,in joy and sorrow. I wish things had been different in so many ways. I only find solace and peace knowing that you've laid your burden down, you're finally not in pain, and you've reunited Justin and your grandpa. You'll forever live on threw your boy... Hes the spitting image of his daddy... Ava is still my carbon copy, attitude and all. I'll see you when I get there.

Kristi Moore Family September 1, 2021