Curtis Daniel SafrietMr. Curtis Daniel Safriet, 56, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.A native of Iredell County, he was the son of the late Howard and Viola Safriet. He graduated from North Iredell High School. He was a member of Society Baptist Church and was employed by the NCDOT for 35 years. He loved deer hunting and bowling.Mr. Safriet is survived by his ex-wife, Carla McDaniels of Hickory; his daughter, Abby Gregg (Brandon) of Statesville; sister, Clovis Safriet of Statesville; and by two grandchildren, Liberty and Gabriel Gregg.Mr. Safriet will lie in state today, Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Society Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home