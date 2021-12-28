Menu
Curtis Daniel Safriet
North Iredell High School
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Curtis Daniel Safriet

Mr. Curtis Daniel Safriet, 56, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

A native of Iredell County, he was the son of the late Howard and Viola Safriet. He graduated from North Iredell High School. He was a member of Society Baptist Church and was employed by the NCDOT for 35 years. He loved deer hunting and bowling.

Mr. Safriet is survived by his ex-wife, Carla McDaniels of Hickory; his daughter, Abby Gregg (Brandon) of Statesville; sister, Clovis Safriet of Statesville; and by two grandchildren, Liberty and Gabriel Gregg.

Mr. Safriet will lie in state today, Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Society Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Dec
29
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
Curtis was a very special person. He will be missed.
Judy Perry
December 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
December 28, 2021
