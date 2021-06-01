Dakota Serenity "Chonka" SharpeJanuary 10, 2020 - May 26, 2021Dakota Serenity "Chonka" Sharpe, of Olin, has departed our world to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday, May 26, 2021.Dakota was born Jan. 10, 2020, in Wilkes County. She was the daughter of Michael Roy William Sharpe and Layla Dawn Huffman. Dakota was smart, beautiful and she loved to watch Cocomelon. Dakota enjoyed the simple things in life like Cheerios and Vanilla Wafers, but she really hated applesauce. However, nothing compared to her love of Cheetos and pizza. Dakota loved being outside and playing on her wagon and being pushed on her swing by her mother.Dakota leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving parents, Michael Sharpe and Layla Huffman; grandparents, Peggy and Michael Sharpe of Olin, and Norma Huffman of Wilkesboro; aunt, Jennifer Andrade of Statesville; uncles, Fernando Andrade of Statesville, Hayden Huffman of Wilkesboro, and Mason Huffman of Wilkesboro; and cousin, Nathalia Andrade of Statesville.Dakota was preceded in death by her grandfather, Steven Huffman; and a cousin, Sophia Isabelle Andrade.A visitation for Dakota will be held Tuesday, June 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 2, at 11 a.m., located at Bright Light Baptist Church in Statesville. Officiating the service will be Pastor Jayson Fox.Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville