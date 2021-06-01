Menu
Dakota Serenity "Chonka" Sharpe
2020 - 2021
BORN
2020
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reavis Funeral Home Of Statesville Inc
318 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Dakota Serenity "Chonka" Sharpe

January 10, 2020 - May 26, 2021

Dakota Serenity "Chonka" Sharpe, of Olin, has departed our world to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Dakota was born Jan. 10, 2020, in Wilkes County. She was the daughter of Michael Roy William Sharpe and Layla Dawn Huffman. Dakota was smart, beautiful and she loved to watch Cocomelon. Dakota enjoyed the simple things in life like Cheerios and Vanilla Wafers, but she really hated applesauce. However, nothing compared to her love of Cheetos and pizza. Dakota loved being outside and playing on her wagon and being pushed on her swing by her mother.

Dakota leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving parents, Michael Sharpe and Layla Huffman; grandparents, Peggy and Michael Sharpe of Olin, and Norma Huffman of Wilkesboro; aunt, Jennifer Andrade of Statesville; uncles, Fernando Andrade of Statesville, Hayden Huffman of Wilkesboro, and Mason Huffman of Wilkesboro; and cousin, Nathalia Andrade of Statesville.

Dakota was preceded in death by her grandfather, Steven Huffman; and a cousin, Sophia Isabelle Andrade.

A visitation for Dakota will be held Tuesday, June 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 2, at 11 a.m., located at Bright Light Baptist Church in Statesville. Officiating the service will be Pastor Jayson Fox.

Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville

www.reavisfhstatesville.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville
318 Davie Avenue, Statesville, NC
Jun
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bright Light Baptist Church
478 Trinity Rd., Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Reavis Funeral Home Of Statesville Inc
We are so so sorry for the loss of this beautiful baby Angel ...
Reggie & Judy Dishmond
June 1, 2021
My Thoughts And Prayers Are With You Both I Am The Minister Who Stop By Your House Saturday And Spoke With You Micheal.
Minister Roxie Leonard
Family
June 1, 2021
We aren´t acquainted but I feel your loss of this beautiful little girl. You are in my prayers.
Dorothy Bustle Cash
June 1, 2021
You have never met me little one but I have heard of what a beautiful little girl you are. Although I never got to met you know you are still a big part of my heart and I love you little one you wont ever be forgotten
Cousin miranda
Family
May 30, 2021
