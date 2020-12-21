Daniel Lee LeVan, 58, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Tuesday, July 31, 1962, in Alexander County, to the late Robert Lee LeVan and Shirley Kay Walker LeVan of Stony Point.
He was a member of Faith Temple Church and earned a degree from Mitchell Community College in Cosmetology. Daniel was the light in so many people's lives. Daniel was a jack of all trades, best known for so many things including his work for Chapman Funeral Home, Apple City Broadcasting, played the piano beautifully at church, and helped everyone with their taxes, but most importantly, he was a people person. He loved his family and put them first in everything. He was a friend to anyone in need regardless of circumstance and will be truly missed.
In addition to his father, Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William Fred Walker and Arnell Walker Head; and paternal grandparents, Robert Henry LeVan and Ethel Clanton LeVan.
Daniel leaves to cherish his memory his son, Damian LeVan of Stony Point; two daughters, Drew Vinson and husband, Bryant, of Hiddenite and Danika White of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Dominick Venosa and Deja Venosa; grandpuppy, Bella; and numerous friends he considered to be family.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date due to COVID-19.
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd.,
Stony Point, NC 28678
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 21, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chapman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home.
3 Entries
Daniel, it's so hard to believe you're no longer with us...I'm so grateful we visited you back in October, I could've talked with you for hours, you just brought that out in people...I'll always love and miss you
Lori
December 22, 2020
U will be missed!
Jerry Benfield
December 21, 2020
I am so sad to hear the news of his passing. This breaks my heart! I have known Daniel for many years and helped him with all his real estate needs including the purchase of his home in Stony Point. I consider him a good friend. We have always stayed in touch. I am so sorry for his family and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all who know and love him.