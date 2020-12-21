Daniel Lee LeVan



July 31, 1962 - December 18, 2020



Daniel Lee LeVan, 58, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home.



He was born Tuesday, July 31, 1962, in Alexander County, to the late Robert Lee LeVan and Shirley Kay Walker LeVan of Stony Point.



He was a member of Faith Temple Church and earned a degree from Mitchell Community College in Cosmetology. Daniel was the light in so many people's lives. Daniel was a jack of all trades, best known for so many things including his work for Chapman Funeral Home, Apple City Broadcasting, played the piano beautifully at church, and helped everyone with their taxes, but most importantly, he was a people person. He loved his family and put them first in everything. He was a friend to anyone in need regardless of circumstance and will be truly missed.



In addition to his father, Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William Fred Walker and Arnell Walker Head; and paternal grandparents, Robert Henry LeVan and Ethel Clanton LeVan.



Daniel leaves to cherish his memory his son, Damian LeVan of Stony Point; two daughters, Drew Vinson and husband, Bryant, of Hiddenite and Danika White of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Dominick Venosa and Deja Venosa; grandpuppy, Bella; and numerous friends he considered to be family.



A memorial service will be conducted at a later date due to COVID-19.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 21, 2020.